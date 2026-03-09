Alonso ‘agrees’ three-year deal at Liverpool but there is still one way Slot can ‘nullify’ deal

Xabi Alonso has struck a ‘verbal agreement’ to take over as Liverpool head coach with the Reds set to sack Arne Slot at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m in the summer transfer market as they backed Slot to go again after winning the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

It was an extraordinary achievement but the Dutchman has been a victim of his own success with their form this season deemed not good enough.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League, although they are just three points off third-placed Manchester United, while they are still competing in the FA Cup and Champions League.

There have already been reports claiming that Slot will lose his job at Anfield if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Spanish publication OKDiario insist that former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid in January, has already agreed a three-year deal and the only way for Slot to ‘nullify’ that is to win the Champions League.

The report adds: ‘Xabi Alonso already has a verbal agreement to coach Liverpool starting in June. The verbal agreement would be nullified if Arne Slot wins the Champions League this season with the Reds.’

OKDiario continues: ‘The first contacts between Liverpool and Xabi Alonso’s entourage take place in November 2025, when the coach was already beginning to be questioned within the white club.’

But Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Slot will only be sacked if Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I think the only way Slot will be sacked would be if Liverpool failed to achieve their goal of qualifying for the Champions League, because that would be a huge blow to them financially as well.

“It would cost the club a lot of money, and obviously, all the players at the top clubs want to play in the Champions League so it would be a big blow to them as well.

“There was a real missed opportunity against Wolves to pile pressure on the rest of those teams in the race for the Champions League.

“Liverpool fans are not happy with how their title defence has gone. A lot will depend on what Arne Slot can do between now and the end of the season to finish in the top four, top five, and maybe win a trophy, whether that’s a cup or Champions League, but it has been a disappointing season.”