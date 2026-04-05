According to reports, Liverpool have made a decision regarding Arne Slot’s future, while it’s been claimed that Jurgen Klopp wants to return.

Slot is enduring a poor second season at Liverpool, who have made a weak defence of their Premier League title.

The Reds are currently in a fight to qualify for the Champions League, while they look unlikely to win a trophy this season.

Liverpool face holders PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals and exited the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 4-0 to rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.

This does not help Slot’s position as he has gradually been losing fan support over his dull approach and poor results, while there has been a clamour for Liverpool to appoint club legend Xabi Alonso as his replacement.

Despite this, it has been widely reported that FSG are keen to stick with Slot as they feel that several mitigating factors have contributed to their current predicament.

READ: Guehi 5-0 Liverpool must force Slot sack after Manchester City channel Klopp blitz

And after the loss to Man City, BBC journalist Sam Drury insisted that this remains the case.

Drury said: “There remains no indication that the club are planning to get rid of Slot, either now or at the end of the season.”

But Liverpool will surely have to change their stance if/when they miss out on the Champions League, and a report from Football Insider and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claims beloved former boss Klopp is keen on a return. It is also noted that Alonso is the “favourite to take over”.

“There was one interesting thought the other day that somebody gave me was to say that there’s Bonnie Prince Jurgen is waiting across the water to come back and reclaim his throne,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Now, to me, that’s a little bit fanciful, but you never know. In football, we never know. And there is that rumour strongly circulating in my network and that could be the case.

“Now, Xabi Alonso, to me, is still the favourite to take over.

“I think the dream of Jurgen coming back is a bit of a big dream, but it would obviously be the go-to fantastic solution that would perk the Liverpool fans up.

“They’re going to have to get used to Xabi Alonso and I do think that will be the move that will be made.”

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘bottlemageddon’ continues as Liverpool should give Slot a statue… then sack him



However, club legend Johm Barnes has warned Liverpool against sacking Slot and appointing Alonso.

“We won the league with Arne Slot and all of a sudden we want to sack him? If he then goes and Alonso comes, suppose Alonso fails in his first six months or first year, are we going to say sack him and bring somebody else in?” Barnes told Liverpool Echo.

“I always support the managers, whoever they are, because they come to the club because of their success, because they’re good managers, and they have to be given time.

“Jurgen Klopp was 20 points off the top when he first came, but we stuck with him. So I think Xabi will be a great manager one day, but I want Arne Slot to stay.”

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