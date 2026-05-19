Liverpool have been told they are a “complete mess” by a senior journalist as calls to sack Arne Slot grow louder after another disappointing performance.

The Reds lost 4-2 to Aston Villa at the weekend as Slot’s side were second best against Unai Emery’s side in their 12th Premier League defeat of the season.

Liverpool have now taken just one point from their last three Premier League matches, as they face ending the season in disastrous form, with a match against European-chasing Brentford to come on the final day of the campaign.

Slot’s side have dropped to fifth in the Premier League and could still drop out of the Champions League qualification places if sixth-placed Bournemouth can win their final two matches of the season.

And journalist David Lynch, who has been covering Liverpool for years, insists that there is “no data” to support keeping Slot as he urges the Merseysiders to sack the Dutchman.

Anfield Index presenter Dave Davis put to Lynch: “In the last 32 games in the Premier League, [Liverpool have won] 44 points. That screams mid-table or even lower.”

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Lynch replied: “There is no data that supports him.

“I don’t know what data [can support him staying], they must have some seriously advanced stuff behind the scenes at Liverpool to be able to find something in this wreckage that is positive.

“The team are getting passed through like it’s nothing and the overall setup is a complete mess.”

Lynch added: “There’s nothing there. Nothing good and the idea that they’re going to go into the next season having looked at this, having watched this and think it’s just going to suddenly be better because they’re going to sign a couple of wingers….”

Mohamed Salah took to social media to rant after Liverpool lost to Aston Villa at the weekend as he hit out at the Reds’ form and style of play under Slot.

On the post, Lynch continued: “Without question, it’s another dig at Slot.

“So many players liked that post when there is a criticism of Slot there. That to me completely undermines his authority.

“It’s not just the fans in the ground. It’s also the players who have to produce the performances on the pitch who are now convinced that he’s not the right man to do this job.”

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On whether the final day clash against Brentford could be Slot’s last, Lynch said: “This season has been miles from good enough.

“The manager is not doing a good enough job, and they probably should sack him now.”

Salah accused of ‘desperate and embarrassing’ rant

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Salah’s remarks “feel desperate and embarrassing”.

Brown told Football Insider: “One thing I will say is, Mohamed Salah isn’t exactly a saint in all of this.

“Plenty of players in the Premier League will have issues with managers or styles of play, the minutes they’ve played or whatever it is, but they buy into the project.

“And even if an individual player isn’t happy, they move on just like Salah is doing, but ultimately no player is bigger than the club and that’s certainly the case at Liverpool.

“So to come out making statements against the manager just feels desperate and embarrassing.

“Salah has had a miserable season on the pitch, he’s not looked anything like his normal self, and now he keeps coming out moaning about the manager.

“The board have made their decision, it looks like they’re going to stick with the manager, so Salah coming out like this does nobody any favours.

“He’s on his way out anyway so he won’t have to deal with any of the fallout from it, the club will, and he’s now put them in a difficult situation.

“If anything, I expect they’ll be annoyed and disappointed that he’s decided to do this.

“But whatever he wants to say, it might carry some weight with the fans, but the board won’t be listening because their plans won’t be influenced by a disgruntled player ranting.”

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