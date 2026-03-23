Slot ‘will be sacked’ by Liverpool as ‘leading candidate’ for the Anfield job emerges

Potential decreased revenues at Liverpool will have a “big impact” on the Reds’ decision to sack Arne Slot, or not, at the end of the season, according to reports.

Liverpool lost 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday in their tenth Premier League defeat of the season but held onto fifth position in the table.

The Reds won the Premier League at a canter last term but, after spending over £400m on new players, Liverpool have had a season to forget so far in 2025/26.

Their poor form has put Slot’s future up in the air with their continued participation in the Champions League and FA Cup giving the Dutchman hope that he can end the campaign positively.

Liverpool are now five points adrift of fourth place, although Champions League qualification is likely to be given for a fifth-placed finish too, and just one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth.

And now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists that Slot “will be sacked” if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League with a “big impact” on revenues likely to cost him his job.

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Wyness told Football Insider: “It certainly is looking difficult now to get Champions League, although it’s by no means certain that they may do, they may not, but it’s certainly risky.

“And that would have a big impact on revenues. And I think his head would definitely go for that reason. He will be sacked.

“But even if he doesn’t go now, it seems that the mood music is going against him.”

Football Insider insist that former Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is a ‘leading candidate’ if Slot is sacked with journalist Pete O’Rourke calling him the “obvious fit”.

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O’Rourke told Football Insider: “If Liverpool do end up dispensing of the services of Arne Slot, I think there’ll be a number of names that the club are looking at.

“Obviously, Xabi Alonso is a standout candidate due to his links with Liverpool, and he’s out of work as well.

“It does seem, if Slot was to go, Alonso would be the obvious fit.”

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor recently claimed that Slot has “not got the soul” to manage Liverpool in the long term.

He told talkSPORT: “I’m sorry, he’s just not got the fibre. He’s not got the soul, the family spirit that you need with Liverpool.

“I know it’s a big act to follow in Jurgen Klopp, I totally understand that, but he’s just not grasped the spirit of Liverpool Football Club.”

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