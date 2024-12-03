Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has ‘joked’ that Mohamed Salah’s comments after Sunday’s win against Manchester City hint that he “knows more about the 115 accusations” than the rest of us.

The Reds went 11 points clear of Premier League champions City after their 2-0 victory on Sunday.

After the match, Liverpool forward Salah said his contract situation means he approached the match like it will be his last against City at Anfield. The Egyptian is out of contract at the end of the season.

“Honestly, it’s in my head,” he said. “Until now, this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it.

“The atmosphere was incredible, so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen.

“It’s very special. I don’t take it for granted. It feels like home.

“It’s always a special feeling, always, scoring at Anfield and winning games. It is crazy, the fans were behind us from the first minute, and I am glad we managed to win the game.

“We knew City were going to come and try to win the game here, but we managed to play a good game and win the game.”

Liverpool face Newcastle United on Wednesday and in his pre-match press conference, Slot joked that Salah’s comments are not centred around his contract, but that City could be relegated from the Premier League after being found guilty of their 115 charges.

“Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations for [Man City] not to be in the Premier League next season and I do expect them in the Premier League next season,” Slot told reporters on Tuesday.

“The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place for me to talk about Salah’s contract and maybe already, I’ve said too much about the joke I just made. That will probably get the headlines.

“It was a joke. I repeat, it was a joke.”

The Salah situation is a remarkable one, with Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also out of contract next summer.

Speaking ahead of the busy December schedule, Slot added: “If Liverpool is [first, second, third or fourth], it is always a special game for the teams we face.

“If Liverpool fans come, the stadium is sold out, everybody wants to play us and everyone wants the best game against us, like they have against Arsenal, Man City and the others.

“The good thing is for me, it’s not only us who play that many games. For example, we face Everton next, they’ve had a game during the week as well so mostly, we are facing teams that are rested for a week because we played Champions League.

“I wasn’t aware that six of the [next] nine are away but now you tell me, it makes it even more difficult, but we’re ready for it.”

