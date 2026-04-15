Liverpool boss Slot makes Salah transfer claim after UCL exit; shows frustration at challenging ‘model’

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists losing Mohamed Salah on a free transfer means the Reds will likely have to “sell to buy” again in the summer.

Slot’s side have been underwhelming in the Premier League this season with Liverpool currently fifth following their title victory last term.

Liverpool are now out of the Champions League after they lost 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, giving them an overall aggregate defeat of 4-0.

It is set to be another big summer for Liverpool in the transfer market after spending over £400m on new players last year, including the marquee signings of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are set to lose Salah, Andy Robertson and possibly Ibrahima Konate on free transfers in the summer and Slot seemed frustrated that the Reds could have to sell before they can buy in the summer.

Speaking after their defeat to PSG at Anfield, Slot told reporters: “I think much is being said recently and maybe by many people also through this year that the club is in a transition.

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“We’ve sold eight to ten players to recoup money to sign four, five, six very talented and good players.

“Now we are losing Mo and Andy Robertson on a free transfer as we lost Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on a free transfer, and this model of the club means we have to sell usually to buy.

“It’s a big challenge, it was already last season and it’s going to be a challenge in the summer again.

“But this club has also showed many times this model works and we can be very successful with this model and I think we’ve signed, which you could see today, very good, talented players.

“Let’s hope they’re all fit going into their second season in the Premier League, so as I said many times, the future looks really good especially if we can a few good signings after a few good players leave this summer.”

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But Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has dismissed Slot’s suggestion that Liverpool are still in “transition” despite winning the Premier League title last season.

Rooney said: “I think you’re talking about rebuilds… they were champions last season.

“They won the league last season and they spent an awful amount of money to try and make the squad better.

“There’s certainly been faults from… whether that’s recruitment, obviously they’ve had players out injured but you shouldn’t be talking about a rebuild when you’ve just won the Premier League.

“They’ve lost some really good players, you can see why the fans were so upset when they lost Trent.”