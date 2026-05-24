It has been claimed that Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has ‘lost the dressing room’, while Michael Owen has made a sack prediction.

After his debut season surpassed all expectations, Slot has been under immense pressure this season and is pretty fortunate to still be in a job.

Slot helped Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title last season, but they have been made to settle for Champions League qualification in a trophyless campaign this time around.

Several mitigating factors have contributed to Liverpool’s struggles this season, but Slot has lost fan support due to his uninspiring style of play and there is now significant clamour for him to be sacked.

Slot has also faced issues with players, particularly Mohamed Salah. The veteran forward has declined massively since last season and has taken several shots at Slot before he leaves on a free transfer this summer.

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Most recently, Salah has hit out at Slot’s dull approach and his comments were liked on social media by several Liverpool players.

Now, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Slot has ‘lost the dressing room’ and he is ‘at serious risk’ of the players ‘turning on’ him.

O’Rourke explained: “It was a stinging criticism from Mohamed Salah in that Instagram post that he put out about Liverpool and Arne Slot.

“It’s obviously going to have increased pressure on increased scrutiny on Slot’s long-term future as well.

“Obviously the statement from Mohamed Salah won’t have helped him.”

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He added: “Reading between the lines, with so many players commenting and liking makes you think, is Salah speaking for the dressing room? Is there dressing room unrest at Anfield?

“You would think there is with what’s going on there as well.

“He’s obviously lost faith with the fans and if he’s now lost the players as well it’s going to be very hard for him to turn around.”

“Pressure will really ramp up…”

Despite this, ex-Liverpool star Michael Owen thinks Slot will be in charge at the start of next season, but he fears the head coach will be dismissed if they make a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

“For Slot, it’s extremely rare for Liverpool fans to turn on their own manager, but I think right now a lot of fans would want a change,” Owen said.

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“Liverpool normally don’t swap managers as often as other clubs, and Slot does have credit for winning the league and likely scraping Champions League football.

“But that’s not enough for Liverpool, it’s not just about finishing fourth. I think he’ll stay to start next season, but if results aren’t good in the first 10 or so games, pressure will really ramp up.

“As for the season overall, there are many reasons for the struggles. The team started in tragic circumstances with the loss of Diogo Jota, and no one knows how deeply that affected the group.

“They lost a number of key players, and the team that previously worked so well together changed a lot. Add injuries, questions about some signings, players needing time to gel, and confidence issues, it all has a cumulative effect.

“You can’t blame any one thing, but Liverpool were below their own standards, and it’ll take a big reset over the summer to get back to where they need to be.”