Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has commented on Mohamed Salah penning a contract extension, insisting it was not a “pleasant surprise”.

The Reds have been provided a huge boost heading into this weekend’s Premier League match against West Ham as Salah has signed a two-year contract extension to commit his future to the club beyond the end of this season.

Salah was one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent this summer and has attracted interest from European and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Egypt international has been sensational for Liverpool this season, grabbing 27 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League. He is the firm favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award, so they will be glad he is staying.

Slot commented on Salah – whose stats at Liverpool are outrageous – extending his contract, insisting it was not a “pleasant surprise”.

“Happy, of course. He has shown at this club for so many years in a row how much of a value he is for the club and the team,” Slot told reporters.

“As like all our fans and his team-mates, we are very happy that he has extended for two more years.

“And hopefully, he can show on Sunday again [against West Ham in the Premier League] how important he has been for us all season.”

He added: “For the fans, it’s a relief. I don’t think it’s a surprise for you that I knew a bit more about how his contract situation went over the course of the whole season.

“Maybe for the fans, it was a pleasant surprise. But I knew for a bit longer that things were heading in the right direction.

“It’s also a big compliment to [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] that he has achieved to extend Salah, who is such a great player and as a free agent, can go to any club in the world he wants to. But he has stayed at our club and that’s also a compliment to Richard.”

It’s also emerged that Virgil van Dijk has ‘agreed’ a new deal, but Slot remained coy when asked about his situation.

“I think you know the answers – the boring answer as always. We talk about contracts if they are signed,” Slot said.

“In the case of Mo [Salah], we are talking about it. As long as it’s not signed, we are not talking about it.

“I can tell you that I am very happy with Virgil this season. He’s been incredible for us – even in the last few games, where maybe there were moments where he could’ve done better.

“But if you look at the other 89 minutes, he is such an important player for us.

“Let’s hope he can do the same – I just hope with Mo and he can do the same on Sunday again, being our leader again as he has always been this season, against West Ham.”