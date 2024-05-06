Feyenoord boss Arne Slot insists that “if a player is good, it shouldn’t matter what level he comes from” amid speculation linking Liverpool to some of his current stars.

Widespread reports have indicated that it’s just a matter of time before Slot is officially appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor after the German announced earlier this year that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Slot has been surprisingly open during press conferences about his intention to become Liverpool manager despite still being in charge of the Eredivisie side.

The Feyenoord remains “confident” that his move to Liverpool will be sorted, although he is not aware of when it will become official.

Slot told ESPN: “These kinds of things always take some time. I have said many times that I’m confident that things will turn out well. I can’t tell you exactly when it will be released at the moment.”

Liverpool have already been linked to Feyenoord duo Lutsharel Geertruida and Mats Wieffer ahead of Slot’s arrival and he’s already received advice from former Everton director Marcel Brands on not bringing in too many Dutch players.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

On whether he’ll consider Brands advice, Slot added: “That’s good advice from people who have worked in the Premier League and have made their mark in football. But I don’t think you should always judge based on moments from the past.

“I also read everywhere about the success rate of Dutch coaches in England… There are so many variables. If a player is good, it shouldn’t matter what level he comes from. But at the moment there’s no talk of anything, because nothing has been officially confirmed yet.”

Slot also confirmed his plans to phone current Liverpool boss Klopp for advice if he needs it, he said: “I think it’s normal that if you go to a new club, and if that would be Liverpool, then it’s normal that you contact the former coach,” he replied.

“I did this when I went to Feyenoord as well; when I became head coach of AZ it wasn’t necessary, because the former head coach, I worked with him for two years.

“So it’s not more than normal that all the knowledge a person has who worked a few years at that club, and in this situation even for nine years, that you contact him.

“But apart from that, I know his assistant Pepijn Lijnders quite well. But if there’s an official confirmation – the way I look at it now when the season is done – it would be strange if I wouldn’t call him.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on Salah, Ange, Elliott and the brilliant fun of Liverpool 4 Tottenham 2

👉 Mailbox: Klopp and his ‘absolute joke of an excuse’ at Liverpool and Postecoglou is the Australian Mourinho

When asked if he’d seen any of Liverpool’s win over Tottenham, Slot admitted he saw Mohamed Salah open the scoring with a “great” goal.

Slot told reporters: “I saw a few minutes of the game but we had to come to the stadium.

“Just the first goal, a great goal. It was a good win from Liverpool. If the official confirmation is there, and I go there, I will watch a lot of games from them. Sometimes in life, opportunities come along and you have to listen.

“I have made that choice for myself. In the next days and weeks, you will see the announcement. Last year I made the choice to stay [turning down interest from Tottenham] and now, I probably made another choice.”

More: Liverpool | Arne Slot | Jurgen Klopp