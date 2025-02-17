Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been accused of being like the “ideal son-in-law with the unexpected angry temper” after he was sent off against Everton.

The Reds are having a brilliant season with their 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday seeing them maintain their seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Premier League leaders Liverpool ended a two-match winless run that saw them lose 1-0 against Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and draw in the Merseyside Derby against Everton in midweek.

Liverpool boss Slot was sent off after the final whistle against the Toffees by referee Michael Oliver with the Dutchman visibly angry after a late James Tarkowski strike earned Everton a point at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

And journalist Leon ten Voorde argued that Slot’s mask slipped against their Merseyside rivals with the anger from the Liverpool boss something Dutch fans “had discovered before”.

Ten Voorde wrote in Algemeen Dagblad: “Arne Slot is the ideal son-in-law with the angry temper.

“It was about time too, after almost a year of walking the tightrope in the ideal world. On Wednesday – after some setbacks – England finally got to know the other side of Arne Slot from Bergentheim. The ideal son-in-law with the unexpected angry temper.

“It is all too good to be true: too slick, too smooth, too much of a pleaser, too charming, too clever and too cunning and maybe just too good. A great coach of a more than great club.

“After all the adulation and adulation, things are now a little bit disappointing. And then the ideal son-in-law turns into an unruly spoilt brat, unaccustomed to dealing with adversity.

“Suddenly, they saw a side of the manager in England that we in the Netherlands had discovered before, it is a character trait that does not make him equally popular with all his colleagues. A narrative Slot whines and whines to the fourth man, he manipulates and postures.

“Well, with this referee I would not have made it to the dressing room without a card either, but Slot threw off his mask with just a little too much misbehaving. It was as if a secret camera exposed everything in the bedroom of the incorruptible king.

“Slot was briefly himself again on Wednesday, a flesh-and-blood human being. Thankfully, because it was all getting just a little too perfect.”

Liverpool also faced a nervous finish in the last minutes of their win over Wolves and Slot admits there “was relief” that they managed to get the three points.

Slot told a post-match press conference: “Yeah, clearly it was relief at the end, especially after what happened on Wednesday.

“Those last eight minutes, and especially the last minute where we conceded a goal, you are so frustrated because you know that moment can also have [an] impact for the next game or for the next games that are coming up.

“And I think you saw today after us conceding the 2-1 that maybe for the first time this season we were a bit, ‘Ooh…’ after conceding in the last minute against Everton. I think that was in our heads a bit and that’s also why we, as a team, were so furious on Wednesday.”