Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has hit out at match officials over a “wrong decision” during his side’s 3-0 loss against Manchester City.

The Reds had a terrible afternoon at the Etihad on Sunday, with Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku scoring in a comprehensive victory for Man City.

Liverpool were slightly better after the break, but they gave themselves too much to do as they produced an inept performance in the first half against Man City.

Their only good moment before the interval came as Virgil van Dijk found the net with a header from a corner, but this goal was ruled out for offside as Andy Robertson was adjudged to have blocked Gianluigi Donnarumma’s eye-line.

The replays showed that Donnarumma actually had a clear sight of the ball when Van Dijk made contact with the ball, but the goal was still disallowed.

Slot hit out at this decision after the match, claiming it was “obvious” that a “wrong decision was made”.

“I think it’s obvious and clear that the wrong decision has been made, at least in my opinion. Because he [Robertson] didn’t interfere at all with what the goalkeeper could do,” Slot said on Sky Sports.

“Immediately after the game someone showed me the goal that the same referee allowed City against Wolves last season [John Stones’ last minute winner]. So it took the linesman 13 seconds to raise his flag to say it’s offside. So there was clearly communication.

“That could have influenced the game in a positive way for us because in the first half we were so poor.

“We would have been lucky going 1-0 down at half-time, let alone if it was 1-1 or 2-1 down.

“So it has been an influential decision, which is not to say that we then would have had a result over here because you cannot predict how the second half would have gone.”

Van Dijk, meanwhile, opted to focus on the manner of Liverpool’s performance, with the 3-0 loss deemed a “big blow”.

“In football the officials are deciding the key decisions and we have to deal with it on the pitch. There is no point in discussing this from my point of view. The reality is that we lost 3-0 and that is a big blow,” Van Dijk said.

“It doesn’t matter what I say [about the goal] because anything I say will be in the media and the whole international break will be about my comment on the decision. I just focus on the fact we lost. You guys can debate if it should have stood.

“The first half was difficult and they were much more comfortable on the ball and it was difficult for our guys to put pressure on them. I don’t think there was a lot of danger, but Doku had a good game and it was difficult for Conor [Bradley] in the one on one at times. I don’t think we were much in trouble but we could have done better.

“We had to dig deep in the second half. We got more momentum in possession but out pressing wasn’t good enough.

“It’s about finding consistency and carrying on. Now we go to our countries, stay fit and be ready for a big run after. We are not going to give up whatsoever. We are in November and we are ready for a long season and a big fight.”