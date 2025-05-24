Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of Florian Wirtz, in what could become a record-breaking transfer for both the Reds.

The Premier League champions are closing in on the signing of Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, and have now began communication over a deal for Wirtz.

The 22-year-old is valued at £126million, which would make him Liverpool’s most expensive ever signing and the priciest German player in history, should the transfer go through.

David Ornstein reported on Friday that Wirtz has been in the north west of England to look for houses to live in amidst interest from the Reds.

And the transfer expert has come out with another report, stating that Liverpool have ‘opened transfer talks’ with Leverkusen.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein says Bayern Munich have stepped back from their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, with Wirtz now expected to move to Anfield.

Although Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro claimed in April that Wirtz had a “very high chance” of staying, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the player’s representatives in recent weeks.

Wirtz, under contract at Leverkusen until 2027, has emerged as one of Europe’s standout talents and recently admitted he was “definitely keen” to “experience something new”, having spent six seasons with Leverkusen.

His potential arrival comes amid a summer of change at Leverkusen. Wing-back Frimpong is set to join Liverpool on a five-year deal, following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expected departure.

Meanwhile, head coach Xabi Alonso will also exit for Real Madrid as their successor to Carlo Ancelotti, who takes over the Brazilian national team on 26 May.

Liverpool are wasting no time strengthening their squad and will be Premier League favourites in 2025/26 after winning the title this season, if they land Wirtz and Frimpong.

News of Liverpool advancing in their pursuit of Wirtz was all over the place on Friday night, with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg adding that Arne Slot has spoken with the Germany international.

The German transfer expert says Wirtz has given a ‘final yes’ to Slot and that the Reds ‘are now preparing the official offer’ with a deal likely to be agreed ‘shortly’.

He wrote on X: ‘Liverpool FC had already agreed all important personal terms with Florian Wirtz – just like FC Bayern.

‘Internally at LFC, the club’s record transfer had already been approved, as reported today in our show.

‘The final “yes” from the player came today. Arne Slot personally spoke with Wirtz.

‘Liverpool are now preparing the official offer. Leverkusen are very optimistic that an agreement with LFC will be reached shortly. Wirtz turned down Bayern today.’