Arne Slot baulked at a reporter’s “strange question” ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday before admitting he has “sympathy” for Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League and are a massive 23 points clear of Amorim’s side ahead of their clash at Anfield on Sunday.

United have lost five of their last six Premier League games, with their shocking form leading a journalist to question whether Slot may even consider resting some of his best players against the Red Devils this weekend.

READ MORE: Arne Slot > Sir Alex as Marcus Rashford ‘not ruling out’ actual employers

Slot dismissed the notion out of hand, insisting Amorim’s side are “much, much better than the league table shows”.

On resting players vs struggling Manchester United, Slot said: “A strange question… no I don’t plan to. It’s a big game. For me, I said it before the first fixture and one more time, they have much better players than the league table shows. It will take a while, maybe, for Ruben Amorim, but they will definitely go up, and they are much, much better than the league table shows.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man Utd, Newcastle, McKenna, Jesus, Roma v Lazio, Burnley v Blackburn

👉 Newcastle ‘in strong position’ to sign Liverpool target as wonderkid rated ‘extremely highly’ by Howe

👉 Real Madrid set Alexander-Arnold ‘cap’ as ‘in vain’ contract talks mean Liverpool may ‘reconsider’ bid

Slot has “sympathy” for Amorim as he does for all managers who go through tough spells, and is convinced the Portuguese boss will turn things around at Old Trafford

He said: “Every manager has sympathy with others because we all know how hard this job is. A lot of pressure in this job, we like it otherwise we wouldn’t do it. He did so well at Sporting. He has a good squad of players and he eventually bring the best out of them.”

Liverpool had 69 per cent possession and 34 shots against United at Anfield last season but failed to break through in a 0-0 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And Slot is aware that Liverpool may need “a bit of luck” to ensure they win all three points this time around despite United’s poor form.

He added: “If you want to win a game, you have to outwork the opponent. You need balance in set pieces against quality players. 34 shots, you need a bit of luck, maybe [last season] was really well defended by Man Utd?

“I don’t remember the game but we need to be prepared. Every game is a difficult one in the Premier League. It is more important for them to win at Anfield, we have to be really well prepared.”