Liverpool boss Slot reveals timeframe for Isak return as he gives blunt reply to Elliott question

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has revealed that Reds striker Alexander Isak will miss “a couple of months” of action after breaking his lower leg.

The Sweden international had to be taken off the pitch immediately after scoring to goal to put Liverpool 1-0 up against Tottenham at the weekend.

Speculation mounted that his injury could be more serious than first though with a suspected broken leg and Liverpool confirmed in a statement on Monday that he suffered ‘an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture’.

The statement read: ‘Alexander Isak today successfully underwent surgery on the injury he sustained on Saturday.

‘The Liverpool striker was injured in a challenge in the process of scoring the opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur and had to be substituted.

‘After diagnosis, an operation was completed today on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture.

READ: Toney back to the Premier League? Four targets Liverpool could sign to replace the injured Alexander Isak

‘Isak’s rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return.’

On the length of his injury, Slot said in a press conference on Tuesday: “It’s going to be a long injury. A couple of months. That’s a big disappointment for him and for us.”

But Slot is hopeful that Isak will still feature towards the end of the season, the Liverpool boss added: “I’m confident he can play a part at the end of the season. It’s been a difficult and challenging period for him.

“He was very excited when he joined and wanted to show all of his qualities, but that was impossible due to lack of pre-season. In this league you need to be on top of your game to impact a game of football. That took months before we could bring him here. We knew it would take him time, and that’s why it’s so unlucky that he’s now injured.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365…

* Mailbox: Six reasons the Alexander Isak leg break injury is actually ‘hilarious’

* Every Prem club’s best decision of 2025: signings, subs, shape switches…

* Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle among top 10 storylines we weren’t expecting in 2025

Hugo Ekitike, who has already been performing well this season, will now be the main man for Liverpool but Slot still sees lots of room for improvement.

When asked what Ekitike needs to improve, Slot replied: “He needs to get stronger, but he already became stronger. He’s fast, he can score a goal, great footwork, great dribbling skills.

“His biggest thing to improve is making sure with his physique and how fast he is, that he can become physically outstanding. That’s what he’s working on very hard. He was tired in the last few minutes against Tottenham which is normal.”

When asked about transfers and a decision regarding Harvey Elliott, Slot deflected: “My first and only thoughts are on the upcoming games. Two difficult ones. It’s a time for the players we have to roll their sleeves up and for the fans to help us to get the results we want. The available players and fans need to give everything they have.”

Directly asked about Elliott, who’s been linked with a potential return to Anfield from his loan at Aston Villa, Slot said: “Harvey is an Aston Villa player. He’s supposed to be going there for the season.”