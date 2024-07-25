Liverpool: Slot gives two reasons for lack of signings and Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid update

Arne Slot refused to single out Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah when asked about the benefits of the Egyptian being available for a full pre-season.

The Dutch head coach is preparing for his first season at Liverpool after replacing legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

Slot spoke in depth with the media on Thursday and was asked about Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future, and of course, transfers.

Liverpool have not signed anybody this summer and are barely being linked with players, though a new centre-back is reportedly a priority and it is very unlikely the Reds go the whole window without making a single signing.

Asked how busy he expects the club to be in the summer transfer window, Slot told reporters: “I think I said before that the first aim is to work with these players.

“Of course it’s a disadvantage that many of them are not here yet, I mean the players that are already under contract.

“The positive about that is that it’s an important lifeline of the club that youngsters come into the team as well, so it’s an ideal way of seeing them in these weeks, where they get a lot of playing time as well.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Saudi Arabia transfers: Every completed deal, rumour, snub, exit as Aston Villa sell Diaby

👉 Premier League pre-season friendly fixtures: Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool meet in USA

“The standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players because we have such a good team and such a good squad.

“Of course Richard [Hughes] and me and other people as well are trying to improve the squad where possible, but that’s not that easy because we have so many good players.”

Asked if the lack of signings is due to wanting to assess the squad or no targets being available, Slot replied: “The first one is one of the reasons, me wanting to assess the squad, which is difficult because most of them are still not here.

“The second one also has to do with the difficulty [that] if you inherited a team that is really good then it’s not so easy to find players that are of the same standards or even higher, especially because those ones need to be available as well.

“But like I said, Richard more than me is really working hard on that as well and he keeps me updated every time. If there is any news on that, we will come to you.

“But like I said, we already have a very good team I’m already really happy with. But it would be a surprise for all of us I think if we don’t bring any player in, so that will probably happen in the end.

“But for now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

Slot was asked about having Salah available all pre-season and did not want to single out the Egyptian forward.

“I think it’s important for every player to have a full pre-season but unfortunately that’s almost impossible for most of the players in these current times where we play so many Euros and other kinds of tournaments,” he said.

“But I think in an ideal situation, every player wants to have a proper pre-season. Fortunately, Mo has one. Unfortunately, many others don’t have it. But it’s the way it is these days.”

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is out of contract next summer and being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Slot did not have much of an update on his situation, only a “boring” answer.

He said: “My answer would probably be a bit boring… I think it’s the same answer you’ve heard in the last five, six or seven years. Contract situations are not discussed at this place.”

More: Liverpool news | Who will win the Ballon d’Or? | Premier League five-year net spend table