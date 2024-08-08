According to reports, new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been left ‘unconvinced’ by France international Ibrahima Konate during pre-season.

Slot was appointed as Liverpool’s new head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as he was given the unenviable task of replacing club legend Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have impressed during pre-season as they have earned wins over Manchester United and Arsenal, but if reports are to be believed, Slot has not liked what he’s seen from all of his players.

A report from Football Insider claims Slot ‘doesn’t fancy’ Konate amid ‘new uncertainty over the player’s future’ at Anfield.

Liverpool paid around £36m to sign Konate from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Konate has impressed at times but injuries have blighted his spell at Liverpool. During the 2023/24 campaign, he made 37 appearances across all competitions but he only started 17 Premier League matches.

Regarding Slot’s reasoning for ‘not fancying’ Konate, the report claims.

‘Slot has worked only briefly with the centre-back, 25, since his return from the summer break, but the early signs have not been positive. ‘One Liverpool source has told Football Insider that the new manager “doesn’t fancy” the France international. ‘It is believed this is partly due to analysis of the player’s performances in matches and training, and also his patchy availability record. ‘Questions have been raised about the defender’s ability on the ball, and Slot has not been convinced he will play a key role in his new system at Anfield. ‘This comes as Football Insider revealed on 3 August that Liverpool are targeting a new central defender as a priority in the final weeks of the transfer window. ‘Slot is keen to improve his defensive options, while Van Dijk’s long-term future also remains up in the air.’

Konate’s future at Liverpool could be uncertain and the same can be said for centre-back Sepp van den Berg, who is attracting interest from several Bundesliga clubs.

The 22-year-old joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019 but has yet to make a Premier League appearance for the English giants.

After last season’s successive loan spell at Mainz, German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirms the Bundesliga outfit are “keen to sign” the defender this summer.

While they face competition from five clubs, Liverpool are said to be “totally happy with his performances in recent weeks”.

“Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, Mainz, M’gladbach and Leverkusen are/were all keen to sign Sepp van den Berg,” Plettenberg said.

“Some teams have made concrete offers to Liverpool for the 22 y/o defender but they were all rejected. Some teams still hope for a loan (Mainz).

“But: #LFC demand £20-25m for him at this stage and they were totally happy with his performances in recent weeks.

“Future remains open. No decision yet. Contract valid until 2026.”