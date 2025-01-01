A new report has revealed why Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been ‘unimpressed’ with summer signing Federico Chiesa following his move to Anfield.

Chiesa was Liverpool‘s only summer signing as they paid a cut-price fee of around £12m to sign the Italy international from Serie A giants Juventus.

Chiesa had the potential to be a great signing. After sparkling for Italy at the 2020 European Championships, he was on the radar of elite European clubs.

However, the 27-year-old has been hampered by injuries in recent years as his stock has decreased.

Chiesa has struggled since joining Liverpool. He’s only made one Premier League appearance and racked up 123 minutes in four matches in all competitions.

Last week, a report claimed Chiesa is ‘already looking for a way out’ after his ‘desperate’ Liverpool transfer and he’s ‘aiming for a return to Italy’.

A new report from Anfield Watch reveals ‘what Liverpool boss Slot thinks about Chiesa’. There are said to be three factors behind his struggles, while two ‘alarming’ reasons explain why he has ‘not impressed’.

‘Things aren’t working out for him on Merseyside and Anfield Watch can reveal the depths of Chiesa’s struggles.

‘It’s understood that the player remains homesick, dislikes the weather and is struggling with the physicality of English football, as hinted at by Arne Slot a couple of months ago. ‘More alarmingly, it’s understood that Chiesa has not impressed with his application and mentality.’

It is also noted that there are five potential next destinations for Chiesa, but there is said to be one ‘sticking point’.

‘It’s been speculated that Chiesa could end up back in Serie A before the end of January, either on a six-month loan or else with a view to a permanent move. ‘The likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, Roma and Atalanta have all been credited with interest in the 2020 European Championship winner, who desperately needs game time in order to increase his match fitness and confidence. ‘He has lost his place in the Italy squad this season and his career would appear to be at a crossroads but salary demands are said to be a sticking point for Serie A sides.’

Last month, Chiesa made a rare appearance for Liverpool as they beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Speaking post-match, Slot admitted he “can do better”.

“I saw ups and downs. I saw some really good moments and I saw some moments where I felt like, ‘OK, you can do better than this.’ For me, that’s completely normal if a player has been out for so long and plays his first game in five or six months,” Slot said.

“I already said before that it makes it so difficult for me because normally in the pre-season a player gets three, four or five games especially and then he’s only out for four or five weeks.

“Instead, he was out for so long, so to get him back to his best level is not easy, but it was good to see that he showed some quality already today.”