Liverpool boss Slot warned off Isak deal after report reveals when ‘second bid’ will be made

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been warned against signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer as a transfer now looks more likely.

The Reds have been busy in the summer transfer market with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike headlining their six new signings.

But Liverpool are not done there with Slot’s side looking to add Newcastle striker Isak to their ranks this summer despite Ekitike joining from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Reds were boosted when Isak told the Magpies that he wanted to leave St James’ Park and pursue a move to Anfield this summer with Liverpool subsequently launching a £110m bid.

However, Newcastle rejected the offer with the Geordies not keen on selling, valuing Isak at £150m, and there were rumours that Liverpool would not bid again this summer.

After confirming a ‘transfer U-turn’ from Newcastle earlier on Tuesday, talkSPORT also revealed when Liverpool are likely to make a ‘second bid’ for Isak.

READ: Ten-striker transfer domino starts with Sesko to Newcastle and ends with Wissa via Isak to Liverpool

The report added: ‘It is believed that the Merseyside outfit will not meet Newcastle’s £150m valuation of their Swedish prized asset.

‘But they are ready to make a second offer if and when the [Benjamin] Sesko switch is confirmed.’

Not everyone is happy with the Reds’ potential move for Isak with former Liverpool star Luis Garcia warned Slot against splashing out top money for the Newcastle striker.

Garcia told ESPN: “I’m not sure on the price-tag. I was talking about him at Real Sociedad and the development of the player has been incredible. But the price I think is really, really high.

“It’s not that you’re a team who needs a centre-forward to score 30, 35 goals, you already have a player like that on the right side [Mohamed Salah], and you’ve got a lot of players who can score double figures.

“I think Isak is a fantastic player and of course he will give you something extra, but I’m not sure spending that money on a striker right now is the best thing for Liverpool.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Newcastle fans should stop being ‘cringey’ and accept that ‘greedy’ Isak will ‘cheat’ with Liverpool

👉 Rodrygo ‘makes decision’ as Real Madrid receive £87m ‘offer’ after Liverpool ‘agree personal terms’

👉 ‘Furious’ Fernandes slams Manchester United and Liverpool will be reeling from ‘shock’ Isak development

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis has revealed that “secret” to doing big deals as the selling club, like the one for Isak, the right way.

Pulis told BetVictor: “The movement of players and the amount of money that people are paying for players now, it’s very, very difficult at times for myself to get my head around the prices that are being paid for these players.

“But the secret of it, and Newcastle know as well as other clubs, is to have the next one lined up ready to go. Alexander Isak had such a great season last year, he was, by far, the most potent striker in the Premier League.

“At Newcastle, which is a massive, massive club, you’re still going to get teams that he will see, and his agent will see, as bigger than Newcastle. The money will be enormous and everything else and the pull will be there for him to want to leave.

“So the secret is you either knuckle it down and say, no, you’re not going because you have three years on his contract. You’re going to see at least another season out.

“That gives us your chance then to bring someone else in to replace him. Or you keep him for one more season with European fixtures to come, which will be absolutely fantastic for Newcastle United.

“I’m disappointed again for Eddie Howe that the kid has come in, done so well, they’ve reached a level which other clubs have reached. There’s loads of clubs who haven’t ever reached Champions League football.

“They’re there, they’ve got the opportunity, the players have got the opportunity to experience it with an unbelievable football club, with unbelievable supporters.

“It just rocks my mind at times why these kids see it differently. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence. He’s another one that I would be very, very, very strong with and try to keep.

“Because once the deadline closes, once August finishes and the deadline closes, the kid then has an option. He either plays or he hangs around without playing and does himself no favours whatsoever.”