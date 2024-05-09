Liverpool: Slot warned about ‘players with much bigger mouths’; stars ‘privately underwhelmed’

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been warned that he will come across “players with much bigger mouths” at Anfield.

Widespread reports have indicated that the Feyenoord boss will replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season after the German announced he will leave Anfield once the current campaign is over.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim were the early frontrunners to take over from Klopp but Liverpool eventually settled on compensation with Feyenoord for Slot and the Dutchman has been outspoken in press conferences about his desire to join the Reds.

There was a report earlier this week which claimed that ‘senior stars are privately underwhelmed by the appointment’ of Slot at Liverpool and they ‘were not consulted on the appointment by Fenway Sports Group or new CEO of Football Michael Edwards’.

And Dutch journalist Wim Kieft has warned Slot that the pressure will be “completely different” at Liverpool and that there are “players with much bigger mouths” at Anfield than at Feyenoord.

“I heard that you all thought Slot was a very good trainer,” Kieft said on the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast.

“I still have to see it, because there is a completely different pressure involved in Liverpool. Players with a much bigger mouth, of course. I can’t judge it of course, but we still have to see it all.”

Jermaine Pennant is one former Liverpool player who is concerned about the appointment of Slot and he reckons Erik ten Hag’s poor performance at Man Utd this season shows English clubs should be wary of appointments from the Eredivisie.

Pennant told FastestOnlinePayoutCasino.com: “I’m a little bit nervous about Arne Slot. No disrespect to the Eredivisie, it’s not really a competitive league, we’re seeing Ten Hag get to the Champions League [semi-finals], getting knocked out by Tottenham but winning the league multiple times.

“Now he’s going to get the sack at Manchester United, who have been nowhere near where they should be. It’s such a big step up for a massive club and I keep thinking, is this going to be another Ten Hag?

“Liverpool are in a better situation than United were when Ten Hag took over, but I’m still a little bit sceptical. He’s failed to please the United fans. I don’t see a decline at Liverpool like the one David Moyes had with Manchester United.

“Nobody thought Liverpool would be where they are after the season they had last season, new signings have gelled in quickly. So I don’t see a Moyes decline, it’s about the manager getting the right philosophy for the club.”