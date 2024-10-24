According to reports, Liverpool are leading FC Barcelona in the race to sign Spain international Oscar Mingueza from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

Liverpool are understood to be in the market for a right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract and his long-term future is uncertain.

Alexander-Arnold is being heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid and a report on Thursday morning from Caught Offside claimed they have made ‘significant progress’ has been made as his exit from Liverpool edges closer.

‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that although the Reds have made Alexander-Arnold a big offer, it is increasingly felt that there is now close to zero chance of the England international accepting a new deal at Anfield. ‘Real Madrid are confident they are well placed to snap up Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer, having also made the 26-year-old a huge contract offer after a series of meetings. ‘Positive talks have taken place in recent weeks, and some sources close to Madrid’s end feel the player has more or less given them the green light to join next season.’

READ: Ranking the Emirates showdown injuries by significance: all-Arsenal top three makes Liverpool favourites



Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool have identified ‘three transfer targets’ as they eye a right-back to replace Alexander-Arnold.

25-year-old Mingueza progressed through the ranks at Barcelona. He made 66 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions before he joined La Liga rivals Celta Vigo during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The one-time Spain international has made a sensational start to this season as he’s grabbed two goals and five assists in his nine La Liga appearances this term.

A report in Spain claims Barcelona are interested in re-signing Mingueza, but he has ‘attracted strong interest’ from Liverpool.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool star ‘gone’ amid major ‘green light’ claim after new ‘offer’; ‘significant progress’ made

👉 Arne Slot’s no-frills Liverpool beat RB Leipzig in display to make Jurgen Klopp shudder

👉 Liverpool ‘agree’ £300m ‘record-breaking deal’ with La Liga side ready to accept deal for Van Dijk successor

Mingueza is said to be Liverpool’s ‘chosen one’ and they have ‘snatched the signing’ from Barcelona.

The Spaniard is an ‘affordable’ option as there is a €20m release clause in his contract and Liverpool’s interest is a ‘hard blow’ for Barcelona.