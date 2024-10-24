Liverpool ‘snatch signing’ from Barcelona as ‘offer’ for ‘chosen’ TAA replacement ‘changes everything’
According to reports, Liverpool are leading FC Barcelona in the race to sign Spain international Oscar Mingueza from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.
Liverpool are understood to be in the market for a right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract and his long-term future is uncertain.
Alexander-Arnold is being heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid and a report on Thursday morning from Caught Offside claimed they have made ‘significant progress’ has been made as his exit from Liverpool edges closer.
‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that although the Reds have made Alexander-Arnold a big offer, it is increasingly felt that there is now close to zero chance of the England international accepting a new deal at Anfield.
‘Real Madrid are confident they are well placed to snap up Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer, having also made the 26-year-old a huge contract offer after a series of meetings.
‘Positive talks have taken place in recent weeks, and some sources close to Madrid’s end feel the player has more or less given them the green light to join next season.’
READ: Ranking the Emirates showdown injuries by significance: all-Arsenal top three makes Liverpool favourites
Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool have identified ‘three transfer targets’ as they eye a right-back to replace Alexander-Arnold.
25-year-old Mingueza progressed through the ranks at Barcelona. He made 66 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions before he joined La Liga rivals Celta Vigo during the 2022 summer transfer window.
The one-time Spain international has made a sensational start to this season as he’s grabbed two goals and five assists in his nine La Liga appearances this term.
A report in Spain claims Barcelona are interested in re-signing Mingueza, but he has ‘attracted strong interest’ from Liverpool.
MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Liverpool star ‘gone’ amid major ‘green light’ claim after new ‘offer’; ‘significant progress’ made
👉 Arne Slot’s no-frills Liverpool beat RB Leipzig in display to make Jurgen Klopp shudder
👉 Liverpool ‘agree’ £300m ‘record-breaking deal’ with La Liga side ready to accept deal for Van Dijk successor
Mingueza is said to be Liverpool’s ‘chosen one’ and they have ‘snatched the signing’ from Barcelona.
The Spaniard is an ‘affordable’ option as there is a €20m release clause in his contract and Liverpool’s interest is a ‘hard blow’ for Barcelona.
‘The plan of Barcelona sporting director Deco was to try to bring him back in the future, but the offer from Liverpool changes everything.
‘Celta Vigo, for its part, would be willing to negotiate his exit, seeing the opportunity to obtain a significant gain for the defender, who has a contract until 2026. This situation further complicates any possible attempt by Deco to retain the player in La Liga.
‘With the possible departure of Alexander-Arnold, who could sign for Real Madrid , the Anfield team needs a quality replacement to cover a key position. Mingueza, with his good performance at the start of the season and his ability to project himself into the attack, has established himself as an ideal option to strengthen the defence of the Reds.
‘The signing of Mingueza by Liverpool could be one of the most talked about moves of the next market, especially if the departure of Alexander-Arnold is confirmed.
‘With Slot convinced of his quality, it seems that the English club is willing to go all out to secure a player who can give a lot to talk about in the Premier League.’