Liverpool sneak into top 10 of Premier League points hauls at halfway stage of season

Liverpool have 46 points at the half-way stage of their Premier League season, sitting six points ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table with a game in hand.

But how does that measure up with half-way hauls through the first half of a season since the Premier League was cut to 20 teams in 1995/96? Decently, but they’re no Arsenal 2022/23…

1) Manchester City 17/18: 55 points

W18 D1 L0 F60 A12 GD+48 GPG 3.16

Final position: Champions

Pep Guardiola’s first Premier League title, won with five games to spare, saw City break all kinds of records. Most points (100); most away points (50); most points ahead of second (19); most wins (32); most away wins (16); most goals (106); best goal difference (+79); and most consecutive victories (18).

Is this the best Premier League team ever?

2) Liverpool 19/20: 55 points

W18 D1 L0 F48 A14 GD+34 GPG 2.53

Final position: Champions

Jürgen Klopp’s Reds broke one of City’s records by wrapping up their first title in 30 years with seven games still to go. But it was also the latest coronation – in June 2020 – after Covid turned up and acted the d*ck to spoil Liverpool’s celebrations.

3) Chelsea 05/06: 52 points

W17 D1 L1 F41 A9 GD+32 GPG 2.16

Final position: Champions

The Blues celebrated their centenary by winning their second consecutive title when Jose Mourinho really was ‘a special one’. It was achieved by an eight-point margin over Manchester United, who were also the first side to beat Chelsea on matchday 12.

4) Liverpool 18/19: 51 points

W16 D3 L0 F43 A7 GD+36 GPG 2.26

Final position: Runners-up

Liverpool were better off than Arsenal four years later, and still f***ed it. They didn’t lose until matchday 21 at Manchester City, which proved all-important since despite not losing again all season, they were still pipped at the post by City, with four draws in six games between the end of January and beginning of March also crucial.

5) Arsenal 22/23: 50 points

W16 D2 L1 F45 A16 GD+29 GPG 2.36

Final position: Runners-up

Arsenal reached the halfway mark on 50 points by beating Manchester United 3-2 in a pulsating encounter. But then they picked up just one point from their next three games against Everton, Brentford and most damagingly Manchester City. Seven straight wins would make them favourites again but just three wins in the last nine games of the season completed one of the great bottle jobs.

6) Chelsea 16/17: 49 points

W16 D1 L2 F42 A13 GD+29 GPG 2.21

Final position: Champions

In Antonio Conte’s first season in charge, the Blues equalled the Premier League records for consecutive wins in a season (13); fewest draws (3); fewest home draws (none), and home and away wins against different sides (12). It helped that Diego Costa was largely unplayable.

7) Manchester City 21/22: 47 points

W15 D2 L2 F50 A12 GD+38 GPG 2.63

Final position: Champions

City started quite slowly, losing their opening game to Spurs and then to Palace at the end of October. They didn’t hit the summit until matchday 15, after which they were never unseated, despite Liverpool’s best efforts.

8) Manchester United 06/07: 47 points

W15 D2 L2 F41 A10 GD+31 GPG 2.16

Final position: Champions

United ended what for Sir Alex Ferguson amounted to a title drought by winning their first crown in four seasons, reasserting his authority over Mourinho in the process. The Red Devils eased down the home straight, securing the title with two games to go, winning neither but still finishing with a six-point cushion.

9) Chelsea 04/05: 46 points

W14 D4 L1 F38 A8 GD+30 GPG 2.00

Final position: Champions

Mourinho won his first Premier League title while setting a number of records along the way: most away wins in a season (15); most clean sheets (25); fewest goals conceded away (9); most wins (29); and fewest total goals conceded (15). They still retain the records for most clean sheets and fewest goals conceded.

10) Liverpool 24/25: 46 points

W14 D4 L1 F49 A19 GD+28 GPG 2.47

Final position: We shall see

There has been only one defeat in Arne Slot’s first half-season as a Premier League manager – at home to Nottingham Forest before we realised how good Nottingham Forest were – but four high-scoring draws have given the chasing pack some reason to believe.