A journalist has a “sneaky feeling” on the outcome of the Alexander Isak saga as Liverpool are pursuing his signature for two key reasons.

Liverpool have already made a significant statement in this summer’s transfer window as they have invested around £260m on six signings. Most notably, the Reds have landed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

This places Arne Slot’s side as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they have looked to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League since clinching their 20th title and they are far from finished in this window.

With the expected exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and potentially others to raise funds, Liverpool have the necessary funds to make a couple more key signings before this window closes.

At the moment, a new centre-back and another striker appear to be Liverpool’s priorities amid interest in Isak and Marc Guehi.

READ: Newcastle have ‘disaster of a summer’ as Premier League run by ‘cartel clubs’



For months, Isak has been touted as a dream signing for Liverpool, but a deal had been considered unlikely given Newcastle’s unwillingness to sell and his reported price tag of around £150m.

However, Isak’s situation has drastically changed over the past week as he has informed Newcastle of his intention to leave this summer, thus weakening their negotiating power.

Liverpool are yet to launch an official bid for Isak, but recent reports have indicated that they are preparing to lodge a record offer for the striker.

It was initially assumed that Ekitike’s move to Liverpool would end the club’s interest in Isak, but ESPN have revealed two key reasons behind their continued pursuit of the Newcastle star.

Firstly, it is noted that they remain interested because they ‘can afford’ to sign him, while it is also revealed that ‘this transfer window has been identified by the Anfield hierarchy as the one in which they build their team for the next five years and Isak is key to that’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Alexander Isak offer from Al-Hilal is evidence of ‘abusive relationship’

👉 Liverpool ‘have new £165m plan’ to sign Alexander Isak as ‘perfect’ salary agreed

👉 Liverpool to ‘force’ Newcastle’s ‘hand’ on Isak sale with one factor amid Howe ‘privately blamed’ claim



Transfer reporter Lewis Steele, meanwhile, has revealed his “sneaky feeling” on the outcome of this saga as there is “more than enough time to get all this business done”.

“The latest is, probably from the Newcastle end, is that Newcastle are ready for that first bid to come. They’re fearing the first bid,” Steele said on his YouTube channel.

“And I think that impact will come at some point this week or next week. It is the last week of July going into August this week.

“There’s not long left of the transfer window, although there is more than enough time to get all this business done.

“And I do think that Liverpool will make a play at Isak now. I said that a few days ago.”

He continued: “Do I think he will join? Well, it all depends on Newcastle, really.

“So I do still think it’s too early to say, but I do have a sneaky feeling that this one will end up happening — or at least the bid will happen.

“Alexander Isak is growing in… let’s just say he’s desperate for the move to Liverpool. He really, really wants it.”