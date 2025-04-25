Liverpool ‘sniffing around’ Cole Palmer as stunning ‘enquiry’ for Chelsea star is revealed

Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Manchester City academy product Palmer has had a brilliant season for the Blues overall with 14 goals and eight assists in 32 Premier League matches.

But Palmer has now gone 16 games without a goal for Chelsea as Enzo Maresca’s side have struggled to get back to their best form in recent weeks.

Chelsea are now struggling to qualify for the Champions League and Maresca is under pressure with the Blues currently sixth, the same position as when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked at the end of last season.

And former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently commented that Palmer could leave soon if Chelsea don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Carragher said on Sky Sports in February: “This project in terms of going forward and bringing young players in, what you’ve got to remember is that the best players in this project are waiting for that goalkeeper, that centre-forward. I’m talking about really about Cole Palmer and maybe the central midfield players.

“This idea that this project will take two or three years, the problem with that is that the best players who are in the team now won’t wait. Cole Palmer is one of the best players in the Premier League. You could see a frustration starting to build.

“He’s good enough to be competing for the biggest honours – he’s scoring in the European Championship final.

“They’ve got to get Champions League – if they don’t get that, it’ll be a disaster. Cole Palmer won’t wait around for a couple of years.”

And now journalist Simon Phillips – who has covered Chelsea for a long time – has revealed that Liverpool and Man City are showing interest in Palmer ahead of the summer transfer window.

Phillips wrote in his Substack: ‘Meanwhile, and I’m not saying we do sell him by the way, both Manchester City and Liverpool have been sniffing around Cole Palmer for the summer, with City making an enquiry recently.’

Frank Leboeuf insists Palmer will be back to his best at Chelsea soon enough and won’t suffer the same dip as a player like Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati.

Chelsea legend Leboeuf told BetVictor Casino: “I think Cole Palmer’s dip in form comes down to is age. He is still young, and he is going to have periods where he is not at his best. No one really expected him to reach such a high level during his time at Chelsea, especially not Pep Guardiola or he wouldn’t have let him go! After a year and a half of being simply exceptional, it is normal that he will have a slight dip.

“Everybody knows that he has something special, and he will come back to his best once he regains his confidence. I have no doubt that he will be back to his best soon.

“He’s different to other players who came out of nowhere, like Ansu Fati. He was unbelievable when he broke through at Barcelona, then went on loan to Brighton and hardly existed there. That will not be the case for Palmer. He has such a bright future, and I will always back him because I think he is special.

“It is hard to be so young and have so much pressure on you, holding all the responsibility in the middle of the pitch for a club as big as Chelsea. When he doesn’t play well, neither do his teammates, so that’s a lot of pressure.”