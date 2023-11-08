Liverpool snub €40m January signing after club demand record deal amid Arsenal, Fulham links

According to reports, Liverpool have ‘moved on’ from Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade, who is also being linked with Arsenal and Fulham.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Andre in recent months. He is expected to leave Fluminense in January after he helped them lift the Copa Libertadores over the weekend.

The Brazil international played a vital role for Fluminense during this tournament and he has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

Liverpool – who are fifth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – invested around £150m during the summer transfer window to sign four midfielders as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all joined the English giants.

They did not sign a natural replacement for Fabinho and it’s been speculated that Andre would fit the bill. They face competition from several sides, though. Italian journalist Giovanni Scotto has confirmed that Napoli are “following” the defensive midfielder.

“Napoli will be active in the January transfer market, they’re following the Brazilian midfielder Andre, from Fluminense, who has just won the Copa Libertadores,” Scotto said.

He added: “He’s born in 2001, he costs around €15m, he’s a midfielder who can also be a tackler as well as a playmaker. It could be a good reinforcement.”

Fabrizio Romano thinks Andre would actually cost €35-40m in January as Fluminense are looking to secure a club-record transfer fee.

“He remains on Liverpool’s list,” Romano noted via his Transfer Debrief podcast. “However, it sounds like other clubs are also right in the mix, too.

“But from what I’m hearing, it’s not only Liverpool. There are more clubs from Europe trying to understand the conditions of the deal and what Fluminense would be open to accepting in January.

“I think in the next few weeks, the situation could be more clear because discussions can then take place to understand the final price, the intention of the player. But Liverpool are still interested. Let’s see if they’ll spend money because I think it’ll be €35 to €40m [£30-35m]. But he remains appreciated by those at Liverpool.”

It has recently been reported that Arsenal are planning to pursue Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz over Andre and Football Transfers are now reporting that Liverpool are also ‘moving onto alternative targets’. The report explains.

‘The Reds have been linked to signing the Brazilian international for an extended period but it’s our information that the club have informed his side that they are now looking at alternatives. ‘Fulham have been reported as the frontrunners but sources have told us that no proposals have been sent to Fluminense so far, withstanding the ones that were made over the summer window. The club are now looking for around €30 million – €40 milllion to sell the 22-year-old. ‘It’s been stressed, too, that the January window is still a couple of months away and it could be that more names come to the table for the youngster’s signature.’

