Liverpool snub: Journalist has ‘feeling’ £51m star has City transfer ‘in his head’ amid ‘expected’ deal

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich would pick a move to Manchester City over Liverpool.

Kimmich is one of the best midfielders in world football and there has been lots of speculation about his future at the Allianz Arena.

Joshua Kimmich prefers Man City to Liverpool

There is believed to be interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League clubs Manchester United, City and Liverpool have also been linked.

It would be a fantastic addition to the Premier League if the German international comes to England, with City and the Reds leading the race for his signature.

According to transfer journalist Jones, if Kimmich had the choice between Pep Guardiola’s side and the Anfield club, he would pick the former.

“If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up.

“With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play.

“I also have a feeling that he has had Manchester City in his head for a while now. Their interest is well established, and he knows that.”

Kimmich, Bayern to miss out on Bundesliga title

Kimmich started in Bayern’s 2-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday and after the result, head coach Thomas Tuchel conceded defeat in the title race, congratulating Bayer Leverkusen – who scored two late goals to secure a comeback win against Hoffenheim – on their triumph.

When asked if Bayern were out of the running for the league crown, he told Sky: “Obviously, yes.

“After this game there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen.”

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen’s head coach, this week rebuffed speculation linking him with former clubs Bayern or Liverpool as the Spaniard publicly committed his future to his current employers.

They looked set for a first defeat in 39 matches in all competitions after going behind at home to Hoffenheim as Maximilian Beier gave the visitors a 33rd-minute lead they held until the closing stages.

Robert Andrich equalised with two minutes left, lashing home a bobbling effort, and Leverkusen sealed a 2-1 win in added-on time, as Patrik Schick reacted fastest to volley home Nathan Tella’s cross before their hopes of a maiden league title were given a further shot in the arm by Bayern’s setback.

