According to reports, Liverpool will ‘snub’ two right-backs as they look to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have surpassed expectations under Arne Slot during his debut season as they have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League and have clinched their 20th title.

Despite this, the Reds are set for a busy summer transfer window as Arne Slot needs to put his stamp on their squad after he’s got the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.

Slot needs to find a solution at right-back as Alexander-Arnold has announced that he will leave upon the expiry of his contract this summer and is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent.

Conor Bradley has impressed when given the opportunity to play this season, but conflicting reports have emerged on Liverpool’s plans for the Northern Ireland international, who is viewed by some as a ready-made replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are linked with several potential alternatives, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries mooted as possible additions.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool will ‘snub’ Frimpong and Dumfries, with club chiefs set to ‘reject opportunities’ to sign the talented pair amid ‘new concerns’.

While they have ‘interest’ in the two players, the reason for their stance is that they ‘do not fit the profile of the player Slot wants to recruit’.

‘Dumfries, 29, and Frimpong, 24, are more suited to playing as attack-minded wing-backs which the boss does not typically use in his 4-3-3 system. ‘The Bayer Leverkusen wing-back’s perceived lack of defensive stability has risen as a concern and alternative options will be assessed as a result. ‘Instead, Conor Bradley will be given a chance by Liverpool to prove himself and become their regular starting right-back. ‘However, the Reds plan to assess their options in the transfer market before making a final decision about their primary target to replace the 26-year-old.’

Another report from Football Insider has detailed Liverpool’s ‘three-man priority signing plan’, with the addition of a striker deemed a ‘top’ target.