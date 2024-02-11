According to reports, Liverpool could miss out on Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso as he is being eyed by Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Alonso has emerged as one of the best young managers in Europe as he has done a sensational job with Bayer Leverkusen since taking over in October 2022.

The German outfit were battling relegation when he took over but he has successfully transformed them in a short space of time. They are now serious contenders for the Bundesliga title.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten this season and their 3-0 win over title rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday evening moved them five points clear at the top of the league.

Unsurprisingly, Alonso is being linked with several clubs around Europe ahead of the summer and he is the current favourite to be Liverpool’s next manager.

Liverpool are in the process of identifying a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who has announced that this season will be his last in charge of the Premier League giants. His contract was not due to expire until 2026 but he is leaving early as he has run out of steam and needs a break.

READ MORE: What next for Jurgen Klopp? Barcelona among five possible paths after leaving Liverpool



Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Alonso is an “outstanding candidate” for his former club.

“Right now, he’s an outstanding candidate,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

“You’re following one of the greats in football in Jurgen Klopp, it’s not going to be easy but he knows he’s going to have all the support from fans if he gets the job. Everyone will be buying into what he wants to do.

“The team play with great energy, he’s improved players beyond recognition there. I don’t see any other candidates that are as good as him.”

Reds legend Alonso appears to be the best fit to replace Klopp, but the Premier League giants could miss out on the current Bayer Leverkusen boss.

Spanish outlet Nacional claim Alonso’s emergence made Real Madrid’s decision to extend Carlo Ancelotti’s contract a ‘surprising’ one but Florentino Perez has ‘not forgotten’ about the Leverkusen boss.

READ MORE: Alonso flops; Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold leave – five predictions for a post-Klopp Liverpool



It is said that Perez has ‘already called’ Alonso to ‘tie his signing for the future’ and the manager has ‘asked’ Leverkusen to ‘listen and negotiate’ with Real Madrid ‘should he exit before the end of his contract’ in 2026.

The report finishes by stating that ‘it seems clear that Alonso will return’ to Real Madrid.

The good news for Liverpool fans is that this is Nacional we are talking about so it is not unreasonable to assume that they have jumped the gun on this one.

But Liverpool will be expecting to face competition for Alonso, who may also be eyed by Bayern Munich if they decide to part ways with Thomas Tuchel.