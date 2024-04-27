The reasons behind Liverpool’s decision to snub Ruben Amorim have emerged as the Sporting Lisbon boss admits it was a “mistake” to meet with West Ham.

The 39-year-old has been Sporting Lisbon’s boss since 2020. He is currently on course to win the Primeira Liga title for the second time as a manager.

Renowned for his attacking style of play, Amorim‘s recent achievements have fuelled reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.

He emerged as a leading candidate to join Liverpool after they missed out on Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso but a spanner was suddenly thrown into the words as he flew to London to meet with West Ham.

West Ham are scouring the market for a new manager as David Moyes is out of contract in the summer but it has emerged that their meeting with Amorim was ‘not positive’.

“The timing was absolutely wrong…”

He appeared to have shot himself in the foot as Liverpool have turned their attention to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who has an agreement in place to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Amorim has now admitted to reporters that meeting with West Ham was a “mistake” as the “timing was absolutely wrong”.

“I’m truly sorry. I apologise to the club, players & fans. It was a mistake. The timing was absolutely wrong,” Amorim told reporters.

“I always ask my players to be respectful & I wasn’t, even though I informed Sporting beforehand.”

A detailed report from Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy has revealed why Liverpool opted to snub Amorim.

It is noted that they had ‘already judged Slot as the better football fit’ before Amorim had his meeting with Premier League rivals West Ham.

‘Sporting coach Ruben Amorim had made Liverpool’s shortlist, and despite the external noise over him, the club always maintained he was not the leading or preferred option. ‘He ticked several requirements, but his playing approach – particularly using three at the back – and long-term vision did not fit the current squad nor the philosophy implemented through all age groups at Liverpool. ‘Suggestions that financial reasons were behind Amorim not being the frontrunner for the Anfield job has been termed fiction. ‘There has also been scepticism around the reasons for the 39-year-old’s very public meeting with West Ham, with one intermediary suggesting Amorim was trying to pressure Liverpool by showing them he had other options. ‘The club had already judged Slot as the better football fit before that point, as well as a superior communicator and connector.’

