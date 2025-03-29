Pundit Graeme Souness has offered his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, with Liverpool supporters told they “can’t be too critical”.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final few months of his Liverpool contract and he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid over the past year.

The England international is the most valuable footballer due to become a free agent this summer, and he was always more likely to leave than Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk amid interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool have remained hopeful of retaining Alexander-Arnold, but they have been dealt a ‘seismic blow’ as the right-back has reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Commenting on this transfer, Souness has told Liverpool supporters that they cannot be “too critical” and said they can “take solace” from Alexander-Arnold’s exit..

“I understand the frustration of Liverpool supporters towards Trent Alexander-Arnold over his decision to join Real Madrid but I don’t think they can be too critical,” Souness told The Daily Mail.

“I’m not sure whether the backlash is more because Liverpool won’t be getting a substantial fee or just that Trent has chosen to leave.

“The timing of the news is unfortunate but that leak would not have come from Trent or his team. There is zero benefit to him or Liverpool in this coming out at this time, with a league title still to be won.

“Whatever the reasoning, the flak that may come his way in the remaining months will be nothing he can’t handle. You don’t play for a club like Liverpool with a poor temperament so he will cope with the criticism.

“He has given good service. He has been at the club for 20 years, he has won six trophies and what looks like becoming two Premier League titles, now he fancies another challenge. Like any ambitious young man, should we begrudge him that?

“Not to mention, in Conor Bradley, Liverpool have a ready-made replacement who has all the hallmarks of becoming a top, top player. There are no obvious replacements for Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk, so Liverpool supporters can at least take solace that Bradley is already in the building.”

Van Dijk is also linked with an exit and Didi Hamann thinks his contract should be Liverpool’s “priority”, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite could replace the club captain.

“Keeping Virgil van Dijk has to be the priority for Liverpool, he is the heart of the team,” Hamann said.

“He stabilizes everything and makes other players better. He’s just a rock at the back and he’s been for a number of years now, so I think he’s the most important.”

On Branthwaite, he added: “It’s been a while since someone made the move between Everton and Liverpool, I know there was talk of Anthony Gordon recently who does have that blue connection.

“Nicky Barmby did it, but I do think that the gap between the two clubs at the moment is so big that Everton fans would understand if he wanted to go there.

“The gap is big but I hope that it closes in the sense that Everton improve with their new stadium and try to get back into Europe, we know there is a huge rivalry there. But in terms of Jarrad Branthwaite, if there is interest there then Liverpool will be able to find a solution.”