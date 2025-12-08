Graeme Souness brands Liverpool fans ‘muppets’ over Arne Slot sack calls

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness insists Reds supporters wanting Arne Slot sacked are “muppets” as “they don’t know what they’re on about”.

After being held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Leeds United on Saturday, Slot’s side have now won just four of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Slot’s side won the title in his first season at Anfield but Liverpool are currently ten points off the top of the Premier League table.

There is no obvious sign of things getting better either with Liverpool experiencing issues all over the pitch and throwing away late goals to concede points.

To make matters worse, Slot is dealing with Mohamed Salah’s petulance after the Egypt international accused Liverpool of “throwing him under the bus” and insisted he has no relationship with the Reds boss.

There have been some Liverpool fans on social media calling for Slot to be sacked and former Reds midfielder Souness insists those supporters are “muppets”.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Farke, Arsenal, Moyes, Gibbs-White and more

Souness said on talkSPORT: “He’ll (Slot) be scratching his head, why?

“Why are we not winning games like we were last year? We talk about the new players coming in. Just park the new players for a minute. Don’t involve them in the argument.

“Where are the players that won in the league last year? Where are they? Where are they?

“Don’t blame the manager for everything. I heard a couple of muppets on talking about the manager. They don’t know what they’re on about.

“The responsibility of the players, they were good enough last year, so it’s in them. You don’t become a bad player overnight. It’s in them.

“But for some reason, they’re not playing for me, they’re not playing with the same intensity.”

Souness added: “The supporters should back the manager. The manager is doing nothing different.

“The manager’s job is to get the best out of the group of players. Back him. He will be doing the exact same things this season as he was last season.

“Last season, they won the league by doing whatever.

“The way they trained, the time they trained, the type of training they did, the travel they do, the hotels they stay in, what they eat before a game.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two top Liverpool transfer targets ‘worried’ by Salah crisis with ’emergency meeting’ underway

👉 Mohamed Salah left out of Liverpool squad vs Inter after board, Arne Slot make joint decision

👉 Liverpool season described as ‘the Flo and Mo sh*tshow’ in Salah post-mortem



Former Newcastle United and Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given insists he feels a “little bit” sorry for Salah after his Leeds post-match rant.

Given said on Match of the Day: “I felt for Mo Salah a little bit. When someone puts a microphone in front of you, it is a frustrating time for a sub not to play, especially a player of his calibre.

“The surprising thing that jumped off the page for me was why hasn’t Arne Slot taken him into his office and had a sit down conversation with Mo Salah? This guy is a phenomenal player.

“I know Mo is probably angry and in the cold light of day shouldn’t have said some of those things, but we have been there, you don’t play, you are angry and frustrated and the team hasn’t played well. Mo Salah has said himself he feels like the scapegoat.”

READ NEXT: Mediawatch: Jurgen Klopp made his feelings clear on Mo Salah ONLY 11 months ago!