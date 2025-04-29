Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has revealed his two favourites to win the Premier League title next season after the Reds’ success on Sunday.

The Merseysiders won their 20th English top-flight title in their history as Arne Slot guided them to glory during his first season in charge at Anfield.

Arsenal are likely to once again finish as runners-up with four games of the season still to play despite being likely to finish above Manchester City, who have won the previous four Premier League titles.

And Souness reckons Arsenal could now drop off next season unless they bring in “three or four quality additions” to bolster Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

Souness told the Daily Mail: “It is a wonderful day for these Liverpool players and it is one they will remember until the day they die.

“That first league title win is a unique feeling. For some at Anfield, it is their second taste, but no less memorable, because this time the supporters were there.

“My sweetest at Liverpool was probably my last in 1984, our third in a row, but my first was in 1979.

“I can still remember looking round the dressing room, knowing I was with greats of the game, thinking no matter who comes afterwards, these guys are true greats.

“‘I had become part of a team where it was expected that we won the league title. The confidence that instilled, the vibe, was that you felt it was your destiny to continue winning titles.

“I hope these players today get that same feeling looking round the dressing room; that this could be the start of a dominating period once again for Liverpool.

“That won’t be so easy as England’s top tier is a super difficult competition to win, and I still consider Manchester City to be the biggest threat to Liverpool come August.

“Arsenal have threatened but Mikel Arteta knows he must improve his squad with three or four quality additions, or they will come up short once again.”

After convincing Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to sign up for two more years, Souness reckons Liverpool are in a great position heading into next season.

Souness added: “Liverpool are in the luxury position of not being under pressure to buy. Arne Slot walked into a very healthy football club.

“Normally, you get big jobs if the roof is leaking or if there’s a constant drip. Liverpool were in good condition.

“All the stars then aligned for them as no-one expected Manchester City to implode like they did and Arsenal, perhaps not unexpectedly, turned into Premier League nearly men once again.

“Slot has had time to evaluate the players he inherited and look at the youngsters he maybe didn’t know. He will understand now what he needs to improve on to make them even stronger.

“The hardest part of the job for him, when he came through the door on day one, was always going to be convincing Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to stay.

“When he looked ahead to assess what danger signs were ahead, he knew that was the most difficult task. But he has navigated that and managed it well.

“Keeping those two, with their experience and performance levels, puts the dressing room in a healthy position.

“Liverpool have won this league title not because they have been lucky in patches but, like all good champions, they have been consistently good at dealing with the challenges they have faced over nine hard months.

“They have won it because they deserve it.”