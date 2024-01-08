Liverpool legend Souness suggests real reason Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia

Jordan Henderson has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness thinks he knows the real reason Jordan Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia for a Premier League return.

The England midfielder was heavily criticised after his summer transfer from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq and then was booed off the Wembley pitch by England fans during the friendly win over Australia earlier this season.

The midfielder had been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield and last month apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Asked in an interview with Channel 4 in October whether he had regrets about moving to Saudi Arabia, he said: “No regrets.

“I think having someone like myself, with the values that I have, in Saudi Arabia is only a good thing. Before I went to Saudi people knew the groups I supported and helped in the past.

“My values haven’t changed as a person just because I’m going to a different country to play football.”

But there were reports last week that Henderson is now ‘desperate’ to return to the Premier League as he has ‘struggled to settle’ in the Middle East with claims that the ‘heat and humidity’ has been a factor.

Souness thinks there could be different reasons at play, the former Liverpool man told talkSPORT: “He [Henderson] would have known about the climate in Saudi Arabia, and known he was going to a much inferior league given the Premier League is best one out there.

“I would imagine if they were top of the league and he was being well received as player they thought they were getting, we would not be talking about this.

“I think it is a combination of him having a miserable time, and because the club has underachieved.”

Souness added: “Could I deal with the heat? Yes. Could I deal with losing every week? Yes.

“The one thing I could not take, was if my wife was not there, I would be like ‘I just can’t do this’.

“I am second guessing, but if she is still living in Cheshire somewhere, and that is what is driving it, that is a whole different argument.

“The other two I could deal with, I am not sure I could deal with my wife telling me I can’t live here.”