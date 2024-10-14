Souness tips two Liverpool stars to leave as he predicts Slot’s ‘demeanour will change’

Graeme Souness would not be surprised to see both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds have made an amazing start to life under new manager Arne Slot after the Dutchman succeeded Jurgen Klopp as manager over the summer.

Liverpool have started the season with six wins and one loss from their opening seven matches, putting them top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Despite the fantastic start to the new Premier League campaign, there are still questions hanging over Liverpool about three of their top stars.

Salah, Alexander-Arnold and captain Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season and no sign that any of the trio are making concrete progress on committing their future to the Reds.

And now Liverpool legend Souness reckons Van Dijk is the most likely to stay out of the Reds trio with the former midfielder edging towards Salah and Alexander-Arnold leaving.

Souness told the Daily Mail: “One of the most fascinating football prospects just up ahead is the challenging run of fixtures that my old club Liverpool are about to face. Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, Aston Villa and Manchester City in the space of six weeks.

“In Arne Slot, they have a manager who for me has been a 10 out of 10, in the way he is building relationships with the players and handles the press.

“The concern for Liverpool’s fans is that three players who really have proven themselves over time – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – are out of contract this summer. It’s barely two months until Christmas and in January they can talk to other clubs.

“I can assure you Liverpool will have been talking to their representatives and by now will know what those guys are going to do, going forward.

“I imagine the three of them will have made their minds up on what their plans are after this season.

“Trent seems to have a relationship with Bellingham at Real Madrid. Would it surprise me if he ends up going there? No.

“Would it surprise me if Virgil stayed? No. He is the one of the three I think is most likely to remain because at this moment in time, where is he going to go to get more money and a bigger football club?

“He is an absolute Rolls Royce who looks like he is playing without even getting into fourth gear.

“Would it surprise me if Salah stayed? Slightly. Because I think there would be huge appeal to him, as an Egyptian and a Muslim, in earning astronomical money for the next three or four years in Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam and a country which has a maritime border with his own.

“The team are now going to get tested, mentally and physically. So, let’s see how they cope.

“Let’s see how Arne deals with a few losses and how his demeanour will change – because I guarantee it will change. All of that lies ahead of them. Yes. What a prospect.”