Liverpool are reportedly leading the way in the race to sign Sunderland loanee Lutsharel Geertruida, whose versatility has attracted a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international moved to the Stadium of Light on loan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last summer and has played in multiple different roles under Regis Le Bris during his stint on Wearside.

Indeed, Geertruida has lined up at right-back, centre-back and even in a defensive midfield role to fully showcase his abilities at Sunderland this season.

While not considered a flashy signing for the promoted Black Cats at the time, Geertruida has emerged as one of the surprise packages of a campaign, with our friends over at TEAMtalk reporting that he is now available for a bargain £20million (€23m).

And TT reports that Liverpool, who scouted him in January, ‘remain very much interested and keen on a summer deal‘, though ‘they won’t have it all their own way’ in trying to land Geertruida, with ‘Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace also keeping close tabs on his situation’.

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For their part, Sunderland do ‘hold the option to make the move permanent’, believed to be valued at that £20m (€23m) mark, though the ‘final decision also rests with the player himself’.

The report goes onto add that the versatile defender is ‘happy on Wearside’, although his representatives are ‘aware of the emerging interest and potential opportunities elsewhere’ – and not just in the Premier League either.

To that end, Sunderland face a tough task to retain a player who is expected to be closely monitored over the summer, which still comes at somewhat of a surprise given his struggle to earn regular starts early in the campaign.

Indeed, Le Bris admitted back in February that Geertruida’s flexibility actually made it tougher for him to nail down a particular position.

Speaking about the player, and the hopes of keeping him on board, Le Bris (via the Sunderland Echo) said: “I think his main strength is versatility, and probably in this industry, the most usual pathway is to stay in one position.

“I think we have to value his versatility, because it’s his strength. And for him, it’s a complex situation, because he’s really useful for the squad. Often the 11th [for] game time for 10 positions on the pitch, but still the 11th, which is really good in the Premier League.

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“And the ambition to be a starter is normal for a footballer. The World Cup, with this future in his mind, is really important as well.

“So many things are combined, and can add the complexity of the transfer window, with many rumours, many opportunities. But facts are facts, it’s just the end of the process, do you want to sign or not, and it wasn’t so clear finally.”