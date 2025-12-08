Liverpool line up ‘special’ replacement for Ibrahima Konate as bid Reds ‘will accept’ revealed

Ibrahima Konate looks likely to leave Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool are lining up Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet as Ibrahima Konate’s potential replacement if he leaves Anfield, according to reports.

After winning the Premier League title in their first season under Arne Slot, Liverpool are having a nightmare defence of their crown with the Reds currently ninth in the table.

Their 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday took their slump to a new level with just four wins from 15 matches in all competitions and an unhappy Mohamed Salah.

After starting on the bench against Leeds, the Egyptian took aim at Liverpool for “throwing him under the bus” while he revealed his relationship with Slot is currently broken.

Liverpool have other issues too with Konate’s contract expiring in the summer and rumours Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been thinking of offering him a pre-contract agreement in January.

A report in Football Insider has claimed that Liverpool ‘will accept an offer of around £15million for Ibrahima Konate in January if they can sign a replacement’.

If Liverpool can sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi or another centre-back target then ‘decision-makers at Anfield would be willing to see Konate depart’.

Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window before Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal as the England international was having a medical.

With Liverpool currently unable to agree a new deal with Konate, Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that the Reds are considering a move for France Under-21 international Jacquet.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his 15 Ligue Un appearances for Rennes this season with Liverpool scouting the Frenchman on multiple occasions.

Tavolieri added: ‘Looking to bolster their defense—and especially to guard against the potential departure of Ibrahima Konaté—Liverpool have targeted one name: Jérémy Jacquet.

‘The young defender has been scouted extensively this season. And each time, the Reds’ scouts have come away with the same impression: this lad has something special.

‘The Frenchman is currently one of the most sought-after players by the sporting management. This anticipated investment seems quite logical, especially considering that Jacquet was also officially scouted by Liverpool this season. This is a hot topic…’

Last month, Jamie Carragher insisted that Liverpool “will be absolutely fine” if Konate ends up leaving on a free transfer as he’s “not Virgil van Dijk”.

Carragher told the Daily Mail: “I’d like him to stay but if he doesn’t stay, Liverpool will sign someone else. Liverpool won’t fall apart if Konate leaves.

“He’s not Virgil van Dijk. He’s a good centre-back who you hope will sign, but if he doesn’t want to sign, Liverpool will be absolutely fine.

“He’s a very good centre-back, he’s a title winner at Liverpool, he’s played in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. He’s obviously a quality centre-back.

“It’s not poor management [if he goes for free]. You can’t physically make somebody sign a contract. Then it’s your decision, do you keep him to the length of his contract or do you sell him?”