According to reports, Liverpool boss Arne Slot is ‘on thin ice’ at Anfield as club chiefs have decided to ‘speed up’ the appointment of his replacement.

Slot surpassed all expectations in his first season in charge at Liverpool, helping the Premier League giants win their 20th title at a canter.

However, Slot has come under immense scrutiny for most of this season as Liverpool’s results/performances have fallen off a cliff.

This is not all on Slot as the board made too many changes in a single window as they spent over £400m on signings in the summer, while most of their new additions and other key players have underperformed.

However, Slot’s decision-making has also been very poor as supporters look to have grown tired of his dull approach, with the home crowd booing their side following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Under Slot, Liverpool have stabilised since going on a shambolic run of nine losses in 12 matches, but a run of four straight draws has dampened their hopes of Champions League qualification.

This leaves Slot as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with his situation further complicated by the availability of Xabi Alonso.

Alonso was widely reported to be Liverpool’s first-choice replacement for Klopp, though he opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season and wait on the Real Madrid job.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid ahead of this season, but he was sacked earlier this month following a disappointing start to this campaign.

Still, Alonso’s reputation appears to remain intact, as Real Madrid’s underlying issues contributed to his issues, and he will have no problem landing a top job in England.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Alonso is their ‘top priority’ replacement for Slot and the former Real Madrid boss is ‘ready’ to take over, with FSG currently ‘speeding up his arrival’.

The report explains:

‘Xabi Alonso is not considering a long break. The coach is eager, ambitious, and feels that his time at Real Madrid ended prematurely, accelerating his desire to return to a top-level bench. ‘Liverpool appears as an ideal opportunity. The English club values his modern profile, tactical ability, and profound knowledge of the club, where he left an indelible mark as a player. Discussions to find a replacement for Arne Slot are already underway, and the name of Xabi Alonso clearly tops the priority list at Anfield.’

On Sunday morning, a report from an insider on X claimed Slot has been informed that Champions League qualification is not enough to save him this season.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: @LFC are fully aware of the lack of progress in style of football since March 2025.

‘The message has been received by Arne Slot that Champions League qualification is not enough to keep his job next season.

‘They need to see improvement in tactics and style.’

Despite this, Liverpool correspondent for The Athletic, James Pearce, has insisted that Slot retains backing.