Liverpool ‘speed up’ Tottenham hijack to ‘avoid bidding war’ for £16m defender

Liverpool have decided to ‘speed up’ their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur target Giovanni Leoni to ‘avoid a bidding war’, according to reports.

The Reds have been very busy this summer, spending more than any other club in the world.

Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are among seven summer additions, with the former joining for a club-record £100million fee.

Arne Slot’s side are also interested in £150m-rated Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who has reportedly ruled out playing for the Geordies again.

Signing a new centre-back has been a priority all summer for Liverpool, and they are now closing in on the signing of two.

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Liverpool’s ‘first survey’ on Parma teenager Leoni was in ‘early July’, and the Premier League champions are hoping to steal a march on their transfer rivals after ‘speeding up in the last few hours’.

They have done so to ‘avoid a bidding war that could allow Parma to raise the price further’.

Accomando claims that Tottenham, AC Milan and Inter have also been monitoring the 18-year-old Italian.

Milan are ‘not willing’ to meet Parma’s asking price. The figure is not revealed in the X post, but Leoni’s Transfermarkt value is £15.5million.

Leoni joined Parma from Sampdoria last August and extended his contract to 2029 in February.

He is one of the highest-rated Italian youngsters and can also play right-back.

News of Liverpool’s interest emerged amid reports of the Reds stepping up their interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Guehi has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Guehi, while Leoni is ‘keen on the move’.

It’s emphasised that Guehi and Leoni are not alternatives for one another as the Reds target both signings before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Guehi’s contract expires at the end of the season and Palace are resigned to losing him.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish has admitted he does not want to lose the England international for nothing, hinting towards an exit in the final weeks of the window.

“We’d have to do that [cash in], of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us, unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.

“As far as people being here or not being here, if it’s the right decision for the club and for them – nobody can make anyone go – then there will be some changes, but we have to make smart ones.”

