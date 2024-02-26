Liverpool ‘close in on new sporting director’ with timeline revealed after Alonso reaches ‘total agreement’

Simon Rolfes and Xabi Alonso could be on their way to Anfield.

Liverpool are getting closer to appointing a new sporting director ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new sporting director after it was announced that Jorg Schmadtke stepped down from his role following the completion of the January transfer window.

There were rumours earlier this month that former Anfield sporting director Michael Edwards has been approached, while West Ham’s Tim Steidten has been linked.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on those rumours earlier this month, he said: “With Liverpool, I’ll be more clear on their situation regarding a new sporting director in the next days – nothing is happening this week apart from Michael Edwards being approached last weekend.

“I’m aware, however, of links with Tim Steidten and in my opinion he would be an excellent option – he did an incredible job at Bayer Leverkusen and he’s also now doing great at West Ham; but let’s see, it’s still early stages in Liverpool’s search.”

But their latest plan has been to bring in Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes with a report last week insisting that Liverpool are ‘planning to informally approach’ the German.

And now Football Insider insist Liverpool ‘want to appoint a new sporting director in the next month’ as they look to get their house in order well before the summer.

The Reds are ‘keen to announce a new chief recruiter by the end of March and will then push ahead with their search for Jurgen Klopp’s managerial replacement’ after the German announced he will leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Liverpool ‘are assessing candidates who best meet the club’s requirements and are keen on a long-term appointment’ with Rolfes ‘one of many potential targets in what is set to be an extensive process to secure the right candidate’.

Romano has previously indicated that Liverpool won’t decide definitively on a new manager until they have a new sporting director in place as they look to align ideas and philosophy.

But a report on Sunday claimed that Xabi Alonso – who has emerged as the top candidate to replace Klopp – has reached a ‘total agreement’ to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga this term and his side are currently eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, who are also interested in his signature.