Liverpool, Spurs ‘blown away’ by ‘transformed’ 10-goal Prem star as they ‘set sights’ on surprise deal

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing South Korea international Hwang Hee-Chan from Premier League rivals Wolves.

Under Gary O’Neil, Wolves have been one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League. They sit 11th in the table after winning three league games in a row.

The inexperienced head coach has been getting the most out of several players who have underperformed in the past and Hwang has been one of their top performers.

The 27-year-old has previously failed to score more than five Premier League goals in a season but he already has ten goals in 20 outings this term.

If he keeps up his current form, Wolves may struggle to keep a hold of Hwang, who is under contract until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke is being linked with Big Six clubs amid his great form and Hwang is the latest in-form Premier League player to be monitored by rivals ahead of a major transfer.

Football Insider are reporting ‘Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring red-hot Wolves star Hwang’, who has ‘transformed’ this season.

The two Premier League sides are said to be ‘assessing’ the forward with the view to making a summer move and are ‘unlikely to swoop this month’. The report adds.

‘Scouts have been blown away by Hwang‘s performances for Wolves this season since his move into a centre-forward role. ‘Liverpool and Tottenham are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and are planning their business in advance – with any move for the Wolves star more likely to come in the summer window.’

After Hwang scored the winner in Wolves’ 1-0 victory over Burnley last month, O’Neil said “everything” about the striker is “impressive”.

“The numbers are incredibly impressive,” O’Neil said last month. “Everything about him is impressive, will he continue at this rate for the rest of the season? I hope so. If the team can keep performing.

“When the ball falls to him in the penalty area I have a really good feeling he will be in the right area.

“It’s no fluke he has as many goals as he has, he’s bought in fully to what we’re trying to do. He arrives in good areas time and time again.

“It was a massive win for us. They are a good side, maybe it’s disrespectful to say ‘job done’ because they won the Championship by a long way last season, were the sixth or seventh biggest spenders in the summer. They have every right to be competitive, I’m really pleased as it’s a big win.”