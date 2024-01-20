Liverpool, Spurs, Man City superstars targeted as Saudi Arabia plan ‘£2bn’ summer spending spree

Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son and Kevin De Bruyne have all been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian clubs are preparing for another mammoth spending spree in the summer with three of the Premier League’s best on the agenda.

The Saudi Pro League stole the headlines in the 2023 summer transfer window, with several big names moving to the Middle East for huge money.

After landing Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, Al Ittihad had a £200million bid for Kylian Mbappe accepted by Paris Saint-Germain, only for the France captain to reject the move.

They might have spent around £750m last summer, but the Saudis are ready to splash even more money at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

This is according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs (via CaughtOffside), who says we could see £2billion spent on transfer fees, wages and agent costs in the summer.

The two names on top of their transfer wishlist are Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah – who Al Ittihad also tried to sign for £150m late on in last summer’s window.

De Bruyne’s camp ‘has been approached’ with Al Nassr and Al Hilal both interested, though the Premier League champions ‘would expect a fee of over £100m should they entertain an offer’.

The Belgian’s contract expires next year and Pep Guardiola wants him to extend his deal, Jacobs says.

After failing to sign Salah last summer, Saudi clubs still want to sign the Liverpool superstar, who is ‘settled’ in England.

A move to Saudi Arabia feels inevitable, according to Jacobs, but a 2024 transfer ‘is not a given’.

Salah’s team-mate, Thiago, is also wanted by several Saudi clubs on a pre-contract agreement. Al Ettifaq ‘are one of the interested teams’.

Jacobs notes that Al Hilal are being given ‘priority’ in the race for the Egyptian’s signature, as they are favourites to win the Saudi Pro League.

All of the biggest spenders in the country are owned by PIF, who also own Newcastle United.

As well as De Bruyne and Salah, Saudi Arabian chiefs want to sign Tottenham captain Heung-min Son.

Son is believed to be a ‘very tough target to secure’ and another player being targeted is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who Al Hilal tried to buy after their failed attempt for Mbappe.

More importantly, non-PIF-owned sides are looking at Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi. More on this as we get it.

There is going to be a rule change in the Saudi Pro League that will allow clubs to register ten foreign players, as opposed to eight this season, though two of these players have to be born in 2003 or after.

This will see ‘a focus on younger signings’ and Jacobs mentions Liverpool’s Ben Doak as a player who could be pursued.

Loans are not being ruled out with Saudi clubs eager to ‘create more of a connection, and an ongoing relationship, with clubs from Europe’s big-five leagues’.

Other youngsters Jacobs claims are being looked at are Lorient’s Eli Junior Kroupi, Dortmund’s Almugera Kabar and Sampdoria’s Facundo Gonzalez – who is on loan from Juventus.

It is noted that Saudi officials are not phased by Jordan Henderson’s exit for Ajax six months into his Al Ettifaq career.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia transfers: Every mad move, crazy wage and ridiculous rumour from a silly summer