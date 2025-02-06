Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has not been included in Arne Slot’s squad for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

Slot surprised Liverpool fans with his team selection as the Reds look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg last month.

The Reds fell to a surprise defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but remain strong favourites to advance to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Whoever progresses to the final at Wembley will face Newcastle United after their spectacular 4-0 aggregate victory over Arsenal.

Slot handed starts to Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher for the second leg at Anfield.

No. 1 goalkeeper Alisson has not been included in the squad, but any fears were quickly alleviated by Liverpool journalist James Pearce.

Pearce says the Brazilian has been rested and does not have an injury. He wrote on social media: ‘Alisson just rested tonight, no fitness worries’.

Dropping Alisson to the bench would not have been surprising given it is a cup match, but his omission altogether did ring alarm bells.

Mathys Tel was named on the bench by Ange Postecoglou and could make his Spurs debut after signing from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

Fellow new signing Kevin Danso was named in the starting XI and partners Ben Davies at centre-back.

Full Liverpool starting XI v Spurs: Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

Spurs XI: Antonin Kinsky; Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Heung-min Son

