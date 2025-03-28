Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract this summer

A new report has revealed how Liverpool’s ‘squad’ have reacted to suggestions that Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘agreed’ to sign for Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with an exit over the past few months as his current Liverpool contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely of the three players to leave amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new right-back as they need a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Dani Carvajal, and Alexander-Arnold is understood to be their top target.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Alexander-Arnold has finalised an ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid with a view to joining Carlo Ancelotti’s side on a free transfer.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has provided an update on Alexander-Arnold’s situation and revealed how his teammates have reacted to his potential move, while Salah and Van Dijk are ‘desperate to stay’.

‘There is the live saga of Salah and Van Dijk: both are desperate to stay and sign new contracts, yet there has been no breakthrough,’ Reddy wrote for Sky Sports.

‘Loyalty in football is an ideal applied to players, but not held to clubs. It would largely explain why dressing rooms are unmoved in situations like these.

‘The Liverpool squad, like the club, understand Alexander-Arnold’s position and that it is not just about football, but sampling a different way of life.’

Despite reports of an agreement, Reddy also claims Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move to Real Madrid is yet to be completed.

‘Alexander-Arnold’s situation will have no bearing on what happens with Salah and Van Dijk as all contract offers have been drafted on individual merit, data and circumstances. The optimism is still strong that the pair will remain,’ Reddy added.

‘With regards to Alexander-Arnold, all parties – including Real – have made it very clear that any decision would not be driven by money.

‘They are also aligned in showing surprise at the stories that emerged this week, given nothing major has changed since January – no agreement has been reached, no deal has been signed, nor has a conclusion been communicated to either club.

‘Real, as always, are confident of getting their target. Alexander-Arnold, as has been the case all season, is very interested in making the switch to them, but his focus has centred around delivering silverware.’