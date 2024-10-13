Liverpool ‘stalking’ ex-Man Utd star with FSG ‘all out’ for ‘explosive’ £50m Salah replacement ‘ASAP’

According to reports, Liverpool have joined several elite European clubs in the race to sign former Manchester United star Alvaro Carreras from Benfica.

The 21-year-old progressed through the ranks at Man Utd but did not make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

After a positive loan spell at Benfica last season, the Portuguese outfit signed the left-back permanently in the summer in a deal that could be worth around £7.5m including add-ons.

Carreras has shone for Benfica at the start of this campaign as Bruno Lage’s side have won their first two Champions League group games, while they sit third in Liga Portugal.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. A report earlier this week claimed Man Utd are considering activating their buy-back clause to re-sign their former academy product, who is also said to be attracting interest from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, a report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘stalking’ Carreras as they have ‘taken a step forward’ to ‘show the greatest interest’ in signing him.

READ: One per club: Premier League pleasant surprises in 24/25 includes £72m winger, Liverpool midfielder



Liverpool may see Carreras as a potential long-term replacement for 30-year-old Andy Robertson, who is nearing the end of his career.

Arne Slot’s side could also enter the market for a new forward in the coming months as Mohamed Salah has entered the final year of his contract.

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether they will commit their futures to Liverpool.

Earlier this week, a report named two potential replacements for Salah have already been named and Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush was one of them.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Jurgen Klopp’s ‘shocked’ ex-player slams ‘sh*t’ job; Liverpool star responds – ‘I’ll tell him personally’

👉 Liverpool eye ‘mega deal’ for England U21 forward with two Premier League rivals keen

👉 Ex-Liverpool man states defender ‘owes’ Liverpool though Real Madrid move would ‘open his world up’

Marmoush plays with Salah for Egypt and does not appear to be a natural replacement as he is often used as a striker or left winger.

The 25-year-old has sparkled at the start of this campaign as he’s grabbed nine goals and six assists in his nine appearances across all competitions.

Another report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘going all out’ for the ‘explosive’ Marmoush and are ‘preparing their first offer’.