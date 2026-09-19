Liverpool stance on Arsenal plan to sign star revealed after Romano transfer update

Liverpool are “confident” that they can keep Rio Ngumoha at Anfield with Arsenal interested in signing the England international, according to reports.

The Reds allowed Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at the end of the season with the Egypt international eventually moving to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Despite Salah’s exit, competition for places in the wing areas has actually increased at Liverpool with Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola both arriving at Anfield over the summer.

Salah has still not been directly replaced with Liverpool reportedly hoping to bring in Bournemouth’s Rayan or another right-sided winger over the next couple of windows.

Ngumoha has been handed just one Premier League start so far this season by Andoni Iraola with the 18-year-old fighting for minutes this term.

Iraola’s plan is to use the England international on both wingers for Liverpool this season as most of their current crop of wingers are used to playing on the left.

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Liverpool are attempting to renew the youngster’s contract at Anfield but a report recently claimed that Arsenal will make a move for Ngumoha if ‘he doesn’t manage to establish himself on that left hand side of the pitch’ under Iraola this season.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Arsenal have interest in Ngumoha and would be willing to discuss a deal if he becomes available.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the summer, we had many rumours about Bayern Munich and more clubs, but the message from Liverpool was always the same: the player is not leaving, the player is not for sale and Liverpool trust Rio. Rio is Liverpool’s future.

“Liverpool never really considered anything, apart from appreciating the player, which is normal. Ngumoha is one of the best talents in his position around, so it is normal to have clubs looking at him.

“At the same time, the message from Liverpool was not for sale and no exit. There was not even a discussion or a negotiation.

“Now there are rumours about Arsenal. Why are there rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal did not officially sign anyone to replace Martinelli.

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“They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis, then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have. But Arsenal always look at opportunities.

“If there is a chance to sign Rio Ngumoha in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among the clubs interested. And not only Arsenal. I am sure there will also be clubs from abroad.”

Romano added: “There will be strong interest in Rio Ngumoha. But at the moment, Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“There are conversations ongoing about the contract. Then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants and find the balance on every single point.

“So let’s follow the situation. But that is the status around Rio Ngumoha.”

Liverpool ‘pretty relaxed’ and ‘confident’ over Arsenal interest in Ngumoha

Despite interest from Arsenal, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Liverpool are “pretty relaxed” about Ngumoha’s situation and are “confident that his long-term future will be at Anfield”.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s no surprise that Arsenal are looking at Rio Ngumoha and are interested in him. I’m sure a number of top clubs will be interested in the winger. Bayern Munich were linked in the summer transfer window, but look, Liverpool are pretty relaxed about this whole situation.

“When you get top young players like this, they’re always going to attract interest from other clubs, but Liverpool are confident that his long-term future will be at Anfield.”

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