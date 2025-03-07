Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed Liverpool’s stance on a move for Newcastle United standout Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal.

Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world as he has been in remarkable form for Newcastle, grabbing 22 goals and five assists in his 31 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle may face a battle to keep Isak this summer as he has been heavily linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months.

Luckily for Newcastle, they are in a strong position as the 25-year-old is under contract until 2028, so they can demand a huge fee for their prized asset.

The Magpies are keen for Isak to sign a contract extension and a report this week claimed the striker wants an affordable release clause in his contract.

Liverpool are linked with Isak as they may need to sign a striker with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz linked with exits ahead of the summer window.

The Athletic’s Ornstein commented on Liverpool’s interest in Isak during a Q&A on Thursday evening with his future to be “one of the big talking points heading into and during the summer transfer window”, which is a blow for Newcastle.

Ornstein has explained that the Reds will only “consider making a move” on one condition.

“[Liverpool] will obviously have multiple options on their radar, but the only name I’ve personally heard of so far — which others have already reported — is Alexander Isak,” Ornstein said in a Q&A for The Athletic.

“Liverpool aren’t alone in liking the Swede. We know Mikel Arteta wants to sign him.

“Chelsea and Barcelona have also been linked, and I’m sure many other sides would be keen, too, if the opportunity arose.

“But that’s a big ‘if’. Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player and, understandably, don’t welcome this kind of conversation.

“Isak has more than three years left on his existing contract, he is very well paid, and there’s no financial requirement for the St James’ Park hierarchy to cash in.”

“Now, every player has their price and while I’m not aware of Newcastle specifically setting one for Isak, the number that seems to circulate around the industry is something like £150million.

“Perhaps if teams are prepared to make such eye-watering offers there’s a conversation to be had, but Newcastle hold the aces here and their plan will be to build with, rather than without, him.

“Liverpool are only going to consider making a move if Isak is genuinely available; they’re not the type of club to engage in a wild goose chase.

“But I do think (sorry to say this, Newcastle fans) his future will be one of the big talking points heading into and during the summer transfer window.”