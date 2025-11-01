According to reports, Liverpool have decided their stance on head coach Arne Slot ahead of their home match against Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Slot has suddenly become one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Liverpool have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions.

The Dutchman’s debut season at Anfield was superb as Liverpool surpassed expectations to win their 20th Premier League title, though they have crashed down to earth in recent weeks.

Slot‘s side are severely lacking balance following their £400m+ summer overhaul, while most of their key stars are underperforming. This has seen them fall from first to seventh in the Premier League.

Liverpool are already seven points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal in the Premier League, so the holders are in desperate need of three points.

The Reds have an opportunity to return to winning ways at Anfield on Saturday as they host Unai Emery’s in-form Aston Villa side, with club legend Peter Crouch predicting that there will be “serious talks behind the scenes” if the hosts lose again.

“He’s earned enough grace from last season to certainly see this season through. Now there are concerns and there are question marks over the selection and tactics for the first time in Slot’s Liverpool career,” Crouch told Paddy Power.

“It was one of those where he actually really needed a win in the Carabao Cup, so to change as many players as he did seemed a little bit strange when they’re struggling as much as they are. It needed a little bit more quality than what was picked.

“It was such a young side, I know they had injury problems but I think the balance of play certainly needs to be addressed, because it feels like there’s a lack of confidence in their defending at the moment.”

When asked whether he thinks Slot could be sacked if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa on Saturday evening, Crouch replied: “There will be serious talks behind the scenes.

“I think just get your best team out and go again. It’s a big game against Aston Villa, but no I don’t think there will be any knee jerk reactions, there will be some serious question marks, definitely.

“There’s certainly pressure on him now, there’s pressure if you lose one game at Liverpool, you lose five in a row and that’s a serious problem.”

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool have made a decision on whether to sack Slot as there is ‘no chance’ of him losing his job.

Now, a report from The Mirror has revealed that their ‘understanding’ is that ‘Slot retains the backing of the Reds hierarchy for the time being’.