Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been blasted as he was “staggeringly fortunate” not to be sent off against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot‘s side played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday as the visitors produced their best performance under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils clearly benefitted from working with Amorim for a full week as they were more organised and confident in possession to ensure they were a stern test for Liverpool.

Lisandro Martinez fired Man Utd into the lead shortly after the interval, but they were ahead for less than ten minutes. Cody Gakpo netted a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot to turn the game around.

However, Man Utd’s stars kept going and Amad Diallo capitalised on some poor defending to score an equaliser with ten minutes remaining.

The final stretch of the match was thrilling as the two sides exchanged chances before Harry Maguire shot over the bar in the final kick of the game after being found by Joshua Zirkzee.

Slot attempted to change the game with half an hour remaining as Nunez and Diogo Jota were brought on for Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones.

There was a flashpoint with 15 minutes remaining as Nunez needlessly flew into a challenge on Matthijs de Ligt and was booked following the incident.

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has hit out at Nunez, who was “staggeringly fortunate” to avoid a red card as his challenge on De Ligt was “absolutely horrible”.

Nevin said: “Definite yellow for Darwin Nunez. To be honest, I think Nunez is staggeringly fortunate there.

“That’s absolutely horrible, straight in on the player, not looking at the ball. Matthijs de Ligt saved him by getting up so quickly.”

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett also reacted to the incident, explaining why official Michal Oliver made the “correct decision”.

“The challenge was reckless by Nunez,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“The sanction of a yellow card was the correct decision by referee Michael Oliver.

“It failed to meet the criteria for violent conduct.”

Nunez has failed to live up to expectations following his £64m move to Liverpool and a report from Football Insider claims they would sell the erratic forward for a certain fee.