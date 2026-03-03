A player Liverpool signed only last summer is already giving serious consideration to leaving, and a report has named the predictable club positioning themselves for a summer swoop.

Liverpool spent close to half a billion pounds on new recruits ahead of the current campaign, and it’s fair to say the early results are mixed. While some like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike have thrived, the jury remains out on others like Milos Kerkez.

Elsewhere, injuries have prevented Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak from getting extended runs in the team. Giorgi Mamardashvili, meanwhile, is playing second fiddle to Alisson Becker.

And according to transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, the Georgian goalkeeper is growing increasingly frustrated with life on the bench at Anfield.

The presence of Alisson Becker meant Mamardashvili was always likely to have to bide his time. However, Mamardashvili was curiously overlooked for selection in the FA Cup last time out against Brighton, and the lack of opportunities has ruffled his feathers.

Bailey revealed the 25-year-old is ‘seriously considering’ requesting a loan switch for the 2026/27 season.

Such a deal would cause problems at Anfield, with Caoimhin Kelleher sold to Brentford and Vitezslav Jaros suffering a serious knee injury that could rule him out for the early part of next season.

If Mamardashvili were given the green light to leave on loan, a new back-up to Alisson – who let’s not forget gets injured more than most goalkeepers – would be required unless Liverpool put faith in Freddie Woodman.

Woodman has nearly 300 senior appearances to his name in club football, though only four of those were in the Premier League.

Now, the latest out of Spain has shed light on where Mamardashvili could go if he does take flight, and the club in the mix is probably the one you’d predict.

It’s claimed Mamardashvili’s former club Valencia are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation. That claim came after the report declared Mamardashvili’s patience with Liverpool has ‘run out’ amid his ‘abysmal’ minutes tally of just 934.

The question you might be asking is why would Valencia need to re-sign Mamardashvili if they’ve already bought his replacement?

Valencia moved for Athletic Bilbao’s Julen Agirrezabala when Mamrdashvili left for £29.9m, but he only arrived on loan.

Agirrezabala’s deal contains an option to buy worth around €12m, but if it’s not taken up, Valencia will need a new starting goalkeeper next season and in Mamardashvili, they’d be bringing one of the world’s best back home for one more season at least.

