Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones says Arsenal “stealing” their celebrations shows that Jurgen Klopp’s side are “on the right path”.

The Gunners beat the Reds 3-1 on Sunday and decided to *celebrate* their win on the pitch. Sickening.

Martin Odegaard taking a picture of club photographer Stuart MacFarlane upset Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who was not bitter about the result in any way.

Carragher told the Arsenal captain to “just get down the tunnel” while he was acting as cameraman on the pitch.

A lot has been made of the celebrations from Mikel Arteta and his players, with the Celebration Police working overtime this week.

READ MORE: Who are the highest-ranking Arsenal-hating officers in the Celebration Police force?

From celebrating beating their Premier League title rivals to singing a nice song before and after matches at the Emirates, Arsenal are simply rubbing too many people up the wrong way and must be stopped.

They bloody know it as well. From Arteta to their social media people. Vile.

Gunners behind the lens 📸 🎞 Go back through the archives to when our players swapped the ball for the camera 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 7, 2024

But believe it or not, they are not the first team to celebrate in this way.

Liverpool are guilty of going a little bit overboard as well. Jurgen Klopp loves a fist bump, he has even run on the pitch to celebrate a last-minute winner, and we all know about that little-known You’ll Never Walk Alone tune.

Amidst all of the over-celebration talk, Reds midfielder Jones was asked about Arsenal’s immediate reaction to Sunday’s 3-1 victory. Read 16 Conclusions if you haven’t yet, by the way.

Jones says he is eager to “shut it all down in a respectful way”, insisting that celebrating like maniacs is “our thing” and that Arsenal have started “copying us”.

“Listen, that’s why I’ve got to shut it all down in a respectful way, I’d say,” he told BBC Sport.

“The celebrations and all, that is all nice but for many years, we’ve always been a team, our fans have spoken about it and the gaffer himself, you know, the way he fist bumps the fans and stuff.

“That’s kind of like our thing. So if they want to be stealing our stuff, then it shows that we’re on the right path and we’ve got these who are copying us.”

There you have it, folks. Jurgen Norbert Klopp invented fist bumps. What can’t this man do?

MEDIAWATCH: Arteta ‘steals from Klopp’ and Neville, Carragher proved right over Arsenal celebrations ‘struggle’