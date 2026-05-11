According to reports, Alisson Becker is now in ‘advanced talks’ to leave Liverpool, who have already chosen a ‘standout’ replacement.

Alisson remains one of the standout goalkeepers in the world, but injuries have derailed him over the past couple of seasons.

The Brazil international has not played more than 30 Premier League games in a season for the past three campaigns, and Liverpool have also planned for life without him by signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

And Alisson is now being heavily linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus, who are in the market for a new No.1 goalkeeper.

There were reports of a ‘verbal agreement’ last month, and journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the two sides are “currently in talks”.

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Jacobs said on X: “Juventus are currently in talks with Alisson, and the Brazilian keeper is open to joining.

“However, Alisson is expected to approach any potential exit in the same manner as Andy Robertson in January. He has an excellent relationship with #LFC and is not agitating to leave unless it suits all parties.

“Alisson is heading into the final year of his Liverpool contract.

“Should Alisson leave, Giorgi Mamardashvili will be given the chance as No.1 next season.

“Liverpool have done homework on keepers as part of due diligence, but there is confidence in the existing group. Mamardashvili is still viewed as Liverpool’s long-term No.1.”

Alisson’s transfer is “going to happen” as Liverpool eye Emiliano Martinez

Liverpool will need to replace Alisson, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that they believe Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez Martinez is ‘one of the standout options available on the market’ and there are ‘doubts’ about Mamardashvili’s abilities.

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Regarding Alisson, Football Insider and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claims he is now in ‘advanced talks to quit’ Liverpool and his move to Juventus is “going to happen”.

“Yes, I think that that is one that’s going to happen,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Alisson does fancy that, and it would make sense as well. Liverpool have got the backup there that they’re happy with and Alisson will go.

“This is the last window they’ve got to try and get some value for him. There is value at that age for a good goalkeeper like that.

“From what I’ve heard from the agents that I know, it does seem that it’s in pretty advanced discussions right now, so I would expect him to be going.”

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